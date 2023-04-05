Forfar Mart to cease selling livestock as cattle throughput slumps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar Mart to cease selling livestock as cattle throughput slumps

Directors say increasing operating costs means the business is not sustainable.

By Nancy Nicolson
Livestock sales are to cease at Forfar Mart, the operators, Lawrie & Symington, have announced.

In a statement the directors blamed a 30% reduction in cattle throughput this year.

They added: “Although we have identified other potential revenue streams for Forfar, the market’s main income source must be from livestock sales commission and current throughput numbers, coupled with ever increasing operating costs are not sustainable.

“Scottish agriculture has lost so many marts from traditional ‘market towns’ over the years and we fear that the current downward trend in national livestock numbers will only exacerbate this problem in the future.”

Cattle throughput at the mart has fallen by 30% in the last year.

The directors said they recognised the history of the market at Forfar and what its closure would mean to the farming community, but added that they also had a responsibility to their shareholders.

Local Lawrie & Symington director, Andrew Steele from Craignathro Farm, Forfar,  confirmed the mart would continue to trade for a month while staff are consulted.

“It has sadly been on the cards for a long time and we’ve fought our hardest, so it’s very upsetting that it has come to this,” he said.

NFU Scotland Angus area chair,  Amy Geddes described the news as “devastating” for local livestock producers, and said she feared the loss of the mart could be a tipping point for many farmers.

“Not having access to a local mart might mean them coming out of  livestock. It’s potentially devastating to the local industry and will hamper the  ambitions of many of us to see better local services for food and farming with regards to processing.

“I understand the mart might be questionable economically but it’s very disappointing for all local producers in Angus who will be left with miles and miles to travel to deliver livestock to a market.”

Ms Geddes raised the possibility of resurrecting the facility through a community or co-operative enterprise.

“It’s very early days, but in terms of our duty to our members NFU Scotland wouldn’t shy away from facilitating discussions on that and helping pull together interested parties, but we’ll need to consult on what people need and want. ”

One local beef farmer who wished to remain anonymous said it was a huge loss to the Angus area but added that there hadn’t been a great deal of support from Lawrie and Symington’s board to keep the momentum going.

“I think we all know this sad news has been coming for some time and I don’t think anybody will be surprised,” he said.

“This will implement much higher costs onto our haulage for transporting cattle to the market as we are one and a half hours away from both Thainstone and Stirling.”

Lawrie & Symington’s main base in in Lanark.

 

 

Editor's Picks