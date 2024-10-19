My Broughty Ferry: Alan Steadman, voice of The Speaking Clock, shares his favourite things about his hometown

Radio presenter Alan Steadman, who is also the voice of the Speaking Clock and was the man behind Hospitalfield Jazz Nights, shares his favourite things about living in Broughty Ferry.

What do you think of, when you think of the Ferry?

I think of it as being a small town, almost apart from Dundee.

I think of Brook Street as being one of the greatest streets, because you can get everything you need on Brook Street: a doctor that can deliver somebody to an undertaker that can put them away and all points in between!

Plus I live here, so it’s a great street.

Where would you recommend people stay if they’re visiting?

The Woodlands is a nice hotel, I like it down there certainly.

Most memorable Ferry night out?

We put on Jazz In The Ferry, on a Sunday afternoon, for about three or four years as part of the Dundee Jazz Festival. It was just incredible.

It was in about five or six pubs, absolutely packed all afternoon. Folk bought their tickets and just went round and round, and we put on some great bands.

So some of those Sunday afternoons were memorable for me, because I’d actually done it on my own doorstep.

Favourite restaurant in Broughty Ferry?

I like to go to Bombay Joe’s for a good Indian. That’s my big night out in the Ferry.

Best place in Broughty Ferry to go if you’re looking for inspiration?

It used to be a walk along the front, but since they’ve upgraded it with the cycle path and everything, I’m not sure.

I still think probably a walk along the Esplanade is quite a good thing, I like to do that. And the rock garden at Barnhill is lovely.

Best place for a coffee stop in the Ferry?

The Glass Pavilion, definitely.

How’s 2024 going?

Well it’s going great. I put together a celebration of 35 years of jazz at Hospitalfield, which was a labour of love and just a great thing.

The whole thing only took me about two months, and the funny thing was, it virtually wrote itself. I was on holiday and just kind of writing down one-liners, and when I got back, I just wrote it.

I’m supposed to be retired. I’ve been retired for the last 16 years, but it hasn’t quite happened like that.

I’m hoping to keep on doing my weekly radio shows. I probably will still promote the odd concert, and I’m getting a wee bit of voiceover work through the Speaking Clock so I’m not fully retired.

My partner says: ‘Come on now!’