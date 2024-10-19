My Broughty Ferry: Alan Steadman, voice of The Speaking Clock, shares his favourite things about his hometown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My Broughty Ferry: Alan Steadman, voice of The Speaking Clock, shares his favourite things about his hometown

Alan Steadman reveals why he loves living in the Ferry, and why Brook Street is the best street around.

Alan Steadman was the host of jazz nights at Hospitalfield until he concluded the concerts earlier this year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Alan Steadman was the host of jazz nights at Hospitalfield until he concluded the concerts earlier this year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Radio presenter Alan Steadman, who is also the voice of the Speaking Clock and was the man behind Hospitalfield Jazz Nights, shares his favourite things about living in Broughty Ferry.

What do you think of, when you think of the Ferry?

I think of it as being a small town, almost apart from Dundee.

I think of Brook Street as being one of the greatest streets, because you can get everything you need on Brook Street: a doctor that can deliver somebody to an undertaker that can put them away and all points in between!

Alan Steadman isn’t sure about the new cycle routes on the Broughty Ferry waterfront. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Plus I live here, so it’s a great street.

Where would you recommend people stay if they’re visiting?

The Woodlands is a nice hotel, I like it down there certainly.

Most memorable Ferry night out?

We put on Jazz In The Ferry, on a Sunday afternoon, for about three or four years as part of the Dundee Jazz Festival. It was just incredible.

It was in about five or six pubs, absolutely packed all afternoon. Folk bought their tickets and just went round and round, and we put on some great bands.

Bombay Joe’s in Broughty Ferry is Alan’s favourite place for a meal out. Image: Gareth Jennings.

So some of those Sunday afternoons were memorable for me, because I’d actually done it on my own doorstep.

Favourite restaurant in Broughty Ferry?

I like to go to Bombay Joe’s for a good Indian. That’s my big night out in the Ferry.

Best place in Broughty Ferry to go if you’re looking for inspiration?

It used to be a walk along the front, but since they’ve upgraded it with the cycle path and everything, I’m not sure.

Alan Steadman is a fan of walking round the Barnhill Rock Garden. Image: Bob Douglas.

I still think probably a walk along the Esplanade is quite a good thing, I like to do that. And the rock garden at Barnhill is lovely.

Best place for a coffee stop in the Ferry?

The best place in the Ferry for a brew is the Glass Pavilion, according to Alan Steadman. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Glass Pavilion, definitely.

How’s 2024 going?

Well it’s going great. I put together a celebration of 35 years of jazz at Hospitalfield, which was a labour of love and just a great thing.

The whole thing only took me about two months, and the funny thing was, it virtually wrote itself. I was on holiday and just kind of writing down one-liners, and when I got back, I just wrote it.

Alan Steadman.
Alan Steadman is the voice of the Speaking Clock. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

I’m supposed to be retired. I’ve been retired for the last 16 years, but it hasn’t quite happened like that.

I’m hoping to keep on doing my weekly radio shows. I probably will still promote the odd concert, and I’m getting a wee bit of voiceover work through the Speaking Clock so I’m not fully retired.

My partner says: ‘Come on now!’

