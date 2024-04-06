Dundee v Motherwell ON after double pitch inspection

Dundee’s Premiership clash with Motherwell is ON after a second pitch inspection.

Referee David Dickinson made the call following a 1pm inspection after the initial decision at 11am was put back.

The match will kick off as planned at 3pm.

However, the surface at Dens Park is far from perfect even before a ball is kicked.

‘Scenarios’

The pressure was on the Dark Blues following heavy rain on Wednesday after it was revealed the SPFL had told the club a different venue would need to be found if Dens Park was unplayable.

That was due to the proximity to the Premiership split next weekend with an already postponed match against Rangers rescheduled for this midweek, taking away any free spots to play before then.

Dens Park pitch inspection pic.twitter.com/JGEM7Q1ZBv — George Cran (@di_cranio) April 6, 2024

The Dark Blues hit back at reports branding them “media speculation” before Motherwell CEO Brian Caldwell stated on Friday that Airdrie had been proposed as a possibility as well moving the game to Sunday.

He said: “A number of scenarios have been put to us.

“One was, for example, if the game goes off Saturday, we play Sunday. If the game goes off Sunday, we play Monday, which is just not practical for the football side of it.

“One was we play at Airdrie, behind closed doors, which is just nuts, for me.

“We’re a spectator sport.”

A pitch inspection by a grade one referee took place on Thursday with the pitch passed as playable 48 hours before kick-off.

Dundee then moved to protect the surface with pitch covers provided by Celtic.

Those were lifted on Saturday morning before the 11am pitch inspection.

And it took until 1pm for the game to get the go-ahead.