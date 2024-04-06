Dundee v Motherwell ON after double pitch inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee v Motherwell ON after double pitch inspection

The key Premiership clash will go ahead at 3pm on Saturday.

By George Cran
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC.
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Dundee’s Premiership clash with Motherwell is ON after a second pitch inspection.

Referee David Dickinson made the call following a 1pm inspection after the initial decision at 11am was put back.

The match will kick off as planned at 3pm.

However, the surface at Dens Park is far from perfect even before a ball is kicked.

Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dens Park has seen a number of matches called off this season. Image: SNS

‘Scenarios’

The pressure was on the Dark Blues following heavy rain on Wednesday after it was revealed the SPFL had told the club a different venue would need to be found if Dens Park was unplayable.

That was due to the proximity to the Premiership split next weekend with an already postponed match against Rangers rescheduled for this midweek, taking away any free spots to play before then.

The Dark Blues hit back at reports branding them “media speculation” before Motherwell CEO Brian Caldwell stated on Friday that Airdrie had been proposed as a possibility as well moving the game to Sunday.

He said: “A number of scenarios have been put to us.

“One was, for example, if the game goes off Saturday, we play Sunday. If the game goes off Sunday, we play Monday, which is just not practical for the football side of it.

“One was we play at Airdrie, behind closed doors, which is just nuts, for me.

“We’re a spectator sport.”

A pitch inspection by a grade one referee took place on Thursday with the pitch passed as playable 48 hours before kick-off.

Dundee then moved to protect the surface with pitch covers provided by Celtic.

Those were lifted on Saturday morning before the 11am pitch inspection.

And it took until 1pm for the game to get the go-ahead.

Dens Park. Image: SNS
Conversation