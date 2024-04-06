Dundee v Motherwell: Steelmen ‘deeply concerned’ for player welfare as Stuart Kettlewell points to lack of investment in Dens Park pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee v Motherwell: Steelmen ‘deeply concerned’ for player welfare as Stuart Kettlewell points to lack of investment in Dens Park pitch

The Premiership clash was subject to TWO pitch inspections ahead of the scheduled kick-off.

By George Cran
Referee David Dickinson inspects the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Referee David Dickinson inspects the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS

Motherwell have expressed “deep concern” for the welfare of players due to the state of the Dens Park pitch after their clash at Dundee was called ON.

Referee David Dickinson conducted two pitch inspections, the first at 11am before deferring the final decision to 1pm.

Following the second one, the pitch was deemed playable.

However, the Steelmen have released a statement revealing their concern at the decision to push ahead with the match.

Ref David Dickinson explains his decision to Dundee boss Tony Docherty and Stevie Frail of Motherwell. Image: SNS

The Motherwell statement said: “We can confirm that following a second pitch inspection this afternoon, our cinch Premiership match against Dundee is on.

“Whilst we are pleased with the outcome of the second pitch inspection, we remain strongly sympathetic to all travelling supporters due the uncertainty around today’s fixture.

“For those who are making the journey to Dundee, the club would like to extend a personal thank you for your dedication and understanding.

“We also deeply concerned for the welfare of all players ahead of this match, despite the referee assuring that he is happy that this won’t be an issue.”

Stuart Kettlewell

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewall added later in an interview with BBC Scotland: “It has been the most ridiculous three or four days leading up to this game.

“There has been suggestions of contingencies, getting messages from Dundee saying there was no chance this game would be on today.

“These are not official channels but you know how things work in football.

“We are here in 2024 and trying to make this game better, sell the best product we can in Scottish football.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell inspects the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell inspects the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS

“Motherwell realised in 2022 they had a problem and spent £1.25 million on the pitch.

“The pitch at Fir Park has been playable all week.

“We played here on the second of August on the first day of the season and I said to people ‘wait to you see the problems you’re going to have with Dens Park’ because it was almost called off on the first day.

“There were puddles and water splashing up all over the place.

Investing money in the pitch

“I feel strongly on this because when you invest that money, it comes out of my player budget.

“So what then starts to happen is clubs can pay more,  I could give you specific examples where they offer more money for certain players.

“And that can come about because you don’t invest that money in your infrastructure and pitch.

Ground staff work on the Dens pitch ahead of kick off. Image: SNS
Ground staff work on the Dens pitch ahead of kick off. Image: SNS

“I know some people will disagree and come up with excuses.

“But we are all well-educated people and we can all see that’s the case here.

“If you want to pay players more and jump in, say you’re going to pay someone X amount more than I can pay, you can understand where my argument comes from.

“Then my board turn around and tell me, rightly so, that what are we going to do, will we just leave our pitch to be a state? Or do we try to put a proper surface out there?

“We talk about developing the game and playing in the proper environment, that’s what we should be doing.

“I understand there can be call offs during a season and it’s fine if it’s a one-off, but when you’re up to four or five a season there’s a bigger issue.”

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said in his pre-match interview: “We train on astroturf because the rain has been torrential all week. For the ground staff and helpers to get the game on, they deserve a lot of credit.

“Saturday at 3 o’clock is when the game should be played. We want to keep the routine as much as we can so I’m delighted the game is on today.”

More from Dundee FC

Dens Park, home of Dundee FC.
Dundee v Motherwell ON after double pitch inspection
Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee v Motherwell: SECOND pitch inspection called at Dens Park
10
Scott Tiffoney
Dundee star Scott Tiffoney on establishing himself and learning something new in dark blue
3
Motherwell CEO Brian Caldwell has revealed options are on the table should Saturday's match fail to take place at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee v Motherwell contingency plans revealed as Well CEO brands Dens pitch uncertainty 'not…
(L to R) Dundee United's Ross Graham, Dundee managing director John Nelms, United defender Sam McClelland. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mixed week for Dundee's PR as Dundee United's rookie centre-halves ease defensive…
Dundee managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes at Dundee's recent visit to McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.
Tim Keyes hails Dundee link-up with Burnley and top-flight return under Tony Docherty
Drone footage shows that Dundee have protected their pitch with covers. Image: Paul Vinova.
Dundee owner Tim Keyes says Dens Park pitch battles prove need for new stadium
6
A view of the Bob Shankly Stand at Dens Park,
Dens Park passes Thursday inspection ahead of weekend Motherwell clash as Dundee lay down…
5
Officials explain the decision to call off Sunday's game. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee could be forced to find alternative venue for Motherwell clash if rain wipes…
31
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes fans at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty can't wait to get back in front of a home…
2

Conversation