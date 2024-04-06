Rangers fans urged to join minute’s applause for Fife grandad with ‘huge character’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers fans urged to join minute’s applause for Fife grandad with ‘huge character’

Davie Murray died aged 83 following a short battle with lung cancer.

By Andrew Robson
Rangers fans are asked to pay tribute to Fife grandad Davie Murray in minute's applause
Rangers fans are asked to pay tribute to Davie Murray. Image: Kyle Murray

Rangers fans are being urged to join a minute’s applause in memory of a Fife grandad during their clash with Celtic on Sunday.

Davie Murray, who was a lifelong fan of the club, died last week at the age of 83.

The Kinglassie resident had followed the club for more than 64 years, travelling across Europe to watch his beloved team.

Davie’s grandsons, Kyle and Ben, hope to organise a minute’s applause in memory of their grandad.

Applause planned for minute 41 of Rangers vs Celtic

Kyle told The Courier: “Rangers was such a big part of my grandad’s life and it means a lot if we could make this happen.

“We’re hoping to get the minute’s applause in minute 41 as he was born in 1941.

“It would be great if the fans joined in and it would make the entire family’s day.

Davie Murray with his family as grandson arrange Rangers applause
Davie Murray with his family. Image: Kyle Murray

The 28-year-old added: “Around eight years ago he was the oldest ever flag bearer at Ibrox at age 75.

“He followed the club for over 64 years and travelled to European games too.”

Rangers manager Philippe Clement also penned a letter of support following Davie’s passing.

Kyle continued: “I contacted the club to see if we could arrange the minute’s applause.

“Although they couldn’t organise anything officially, my gran received a letter of condolence from the manager.

“It was a really nice touch from the club.”

Davie Murray a ‘huge character’ in Kinglassie

Kyle says the family will gather at his uncle’s house on Sunday afternoon to watch the Ibrox side play Celtic.

He added: “My grandad was very well known in Kinglassie and throughout Fife and devoted a lot of his time to the village – he was a real asset to the community.

“Everyone would say he was a huge character and a laugh a minute.”

Rangers take on Celtic at Ibrox at noon on Sunday.

Conversation