Rangers fans urged to join minute’s applause for Fife grandad with ‘huge character’

Rangers fans are being urged to join a minute’s applause in memory of a Fife grandad during their clash with Celtic on Sunday.

Davie Murray, who was a lifelong fan of the club, died last week at the age of 83.

The Kinglassie resident had followed the club for more than 64 years, travelling across Europe to watch his beloved team.

Davie’s grandsons, Kyle and Ben, hope to organise a minute’s applause in memory of their grandad.

Applause planned for minute 41 of Rangers vs Celtic

Kyle told The Courier: “Rangers was such a big part of my grandad’s life and it means a lot if we could make this happen.

“We’re hoping to get the minute’s applause in minute 41 as he was born in 1941.

“It would be great if the fans joined in and it would make the entire family’s day.

The 28-year-old added: “Around eight years ago he was the oldest ever flag bearer at Ibrox at age 75.

“He followed the club for over 64 years and travelled to European games too.”

Rangers manager Philippe Clement also penned a letter of support following Davie’s passing.

Kyle continued: “I contacted the club to see if we could arrange the minute’s applause.

“Although they couldn’t organise anything officially, my gran received a letter of condolence from the manager.

“It was a really nice touch from the club.”

Davie Murray a ‘huge character’ in Kinglassie

Kyle says the family will gather at his uncle’s house on Sunday afternoon to watch the Ibrox side play Celtic.

He added: “My grandad was very well known in Kinglassie and throughout Fife and devoted a lot of his time to the village – he was a real asset to the community.

“Everyone would say he was a huge character and a laugh a minute.”

Rangers take on Celtic at Ibrox at noon on Sunday.