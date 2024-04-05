Dundee v Motherwell contingency plans revealed as Well CEO brands Dens pitch uncertainty ‘not right’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee v Motherwell contingency plans revealed as Well CEO brands Dens pitch uncertainty ‘not right’

Brian Caldwell has updated the Lanarkshire club's fans on suggested alternative arrangements should Saturday's game fail a pitch inspection.

By Sean Hamilton
Motherwell CEO Brian Caldwell has revealed options are on the table should Saturday's match fail to take place at Dens Park.
Motherwell CEO Brian Caldwell has revealed options are on the table should Saturday's match fail to take place at Dens Park. Image: SNS

Motherwell’s chief executive has revealed “a number of scenarios” have been mooted to ensure Saturday’s game between Dundee and the Steelmen goes ahead this weekend, if Dens Park fails a pitch inspection.

It was reported on Thursday – including by Courier Sport – that the Dark Blues faced potentially moving their weekend clash to an alternative venue should the playing surface at Dens fail to withstand forecast heavy rainfall, with the SPFL concerned about the proximity of the Premiership split and a lack of free dates to reschedule further games.

The Dark Blues branded the reports “very much media speculation” and said huge amounts of work had gone into making the pitch at Dens playable by Thursday afternoon, at which time rain covers were placed over the surface.

Dundee, who have seen four games postponed this season due to rainfall, still aim to play the fixture against Motherwell as scheduled.

Muddy Dens Park pitch.
Dundee’s clash with Rangers last month was their most recent rain-related postponement. Image: SNS

But in a video update to fans, new Steelmen CEO Brian Caldwell revealed discussions have been ongoing between Dundee, the SPFL and his club through the week, with several alternative options – including moving the game – mooted as contingencies, should the Dens surface fail a Saturday morning inspection.

However, the Motherwell chief insisted his club will not allow themselves to be pushed into a course of action they do not agree with.

He said: “This has been a bit of a baptism of fire this week to be honest with you, because I’ve spent most of the time on the phone to the SPFL and Dundee about a game in April which, I’ll not go into it, but basically the SPFL are really keen that we play the game this weekend.

“A number of scenarios have been put to us.

“One was, for example, if the game goes off Saturday, we play Sunday. If the game goes off Sunday, we play Monday, which is just not practical for the football side of it.

“One was we play at Airdrie, behind closed doors, which is just nuts, for me.

“We’re a spectator sport. We have to look after our own supporters.

“Our position has been quite clear to the SPFL that this is not our fault. This is nothing to do with this football club, so why should we have the hassle of it all?

“Our position, quite clear, is we play Saturday at Dens or we reschedule the game to another time and if that means that the post-split fixtures are delayed, then so be it, because playing behind closed doors is just a ridiculous opportunity for me.

“If we go down that line and they try to force us into doing that, we will stand firm and not do it.

“I think Scottish football will support us with that because it’s not our problem, but it’s becoming our problem.

“Unfortunately I’m quite vociferous about that, that this isn’t right. And when something is not right in football, I will say it.”

On the plan for Saturday morning’s pitch inspection, Caldwell said: “Basically they’ve hired covers from Celtic, rain covers.

Drone footage shows that Dundee have protected their pitch with covers.

“They covered the pitch yesterday after the pitch inspection. The pitch was deemed playable yesterday afternoon.

“Their issue is, ideally we would have had another pitch inspection today (Friday), but the issue then is if you take the covers off and it’s raining, the rain potentially gets to the pitch, because it does take a few hours to put pitch covers down and up.

“Then the other issue is if you do it Saturday morning, you don’t want to do it too early, the pitch is playable but then the game goes off because it gets three or four hours of rain on it.

“I kind of understand their dilemma with that.

“They’ve said the only thing they can really do is start lifting the covers at 9/10 o’clock and do a pitch inspection at 11 o’clock, which, listen, is not really ideal for anybody.

“The team will be at Dundee by that time. It’s not great for supporters either.”

Caldwell also suggested more needs to be done at governance level to ensure pitches are up to standard in the Scottish game.

He said: “It’s frustrating for me. There needs to be maybe a bit more regulation on pitches.

“We all spend money in close seasons doing renovations, but if clubs aren’t doing the renovations that are required then it opens a can of worms and it causes problems, which we’ve obviously seen this season.”

Dundee offered no comment in response to Caldwell’s interview.

Conversation