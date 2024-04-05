Opening date earmarked for Pitlochry Thai restaurant in revived train carriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Opening date earmarked for Pitlochry Thai restaurant in revived train carriage

The carriage, which featured in Mission Impossible 7, now sits at its new home just off Station Road.

By Kieran Webster
Fergus McCallum with his daughter Mia at The Wee Choo Choo in Pitlochry.
Fergus McCallum with his daughter Mia at The Wee Choo Choo which has arrived in Pitlochry. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The owner of a planned Thai restaurant in a train carriage in Pitlochry aims to open the “authentic” eatery in the coming weeks.

Fergus McCallum, owner of The Wee Choo-Choo, says work on the carriage is nearly complete after its arrival in Highland Perthshire last week.

The carriage, which featured in Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7, now sits at its new home just off Station Road.

All that is left is the finishing touches, with wallpaper, furniture and utility connections the last steps before opening.

1930s-styled Thai eatery nears opening

Fergus, his wife Isara, who will be head chef, and daughter Mia, restaurant manager, all hope their 1930s-styled carriage will offer the perfect venue for a “silver service” experience.

He told The Courier: “Things will move at a great speed; it’s just the practical things that are left.

“As far as I can tell, everyone has been so supportive and seem to be looking forward to it.

“It’ll be something different that will add to the vibrancy. It’s been a good couple of years in the general area, there have been a few businesses opening.

Fergus McCallum with daughter Mia at The Wee Choo Choo in Pitlochry.
Fergus with daughter Mia – who is the restaurant manager. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“The carriage is really starting to look the piece – we want it to look like a Thai train carriage in the 1930s or 40s.

“It’s lovely for my family to get so much support from the community – we’re really looking forward to it.

“Perth and Kinross Council have been amazing. They have been phenomenally pro-business and helpful which has been a massive part of the movement over the last couple of years.”

The inspiration behind the project came from Fergus’ love of trains, Isara’s desire to open a restaurant and Mia’s aspiration to work at front of house.

The Norwegian carriage was revived in Derbyshire before being transported north on the back of a lorry

And despite setbacks, which included a fight to lease council parking spaces, the scheme is finally full steam ahead.

‘Great to see the carriage arrive’ in Pitlochry

Fergus added: “It was great to see the carriage arrive.

“In terms of dining, it’ll be silver service with white tablecloths and Thai uniforms that resemble railway staff.

“It’s a fairly small carriage so it’ll be a restaurant with a dozen choices which will change during the seasons and using local produce.

The carriage being transported by a lorry.
The carriage, which will be used as the restaurant, being transported to Pitlochry. Image: The Wee Choo-Choo/Facebook

“Hopefully it’ll be a really different experience; there currently aren’t any Thai restaurants in Highland Perthshire.

“It’s very authentic and it will be based on southern Thai cuisine, which is more of a fusion with Malaysian cuisine.

“It will be a different experience with different food and I really hope people will be happy with it.”

