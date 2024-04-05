Dundee-based MSP shares New Yorkers’ surprise reaction to 4.8 magnitude earthquake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee-based MSP shares New Yorkers’ surprise reaction to 4.8 magnitude earthquake

North East Scotland MSP Maurice Golden experienced the quake on Friday during meetings in the city.

By Ben MacDonald
MSP Maurice Golden is currently in New York
Dundee-based MSP Maurice Golden experienced the earthquake. Image: Maurice Golden MSP/Chris Austin

A Dundee-based MSP has shared his experience after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook New York on Friday.

Maurice Golden, Conservative MSP for North East Scotland, was in the middle of meetings when the quake rattled the city.

He said: “I was 14 floors up in a meeting and the building shook a little. It wasn’t like paintings were falling off the walls but you felt it shaking.

“I said: ‘what on earth was that?’, and they said that because it’s an old building these things sometimes happen.

“A few minutes later all our phones started buzzing. I got a message saying: ‘there’s been an earthquake in New York, please stay inside. Do not move if you need assistance.’

“I don’t even know how I got the message, they must recognise each phone in the area.

“I asked what we should do and they said: ‘never mind, it’s happened before, we’ll just continue.'”

The Dundee-based MSP told how New Yorkers shrugged off earthquake warnings. Image: Maurice Golden MSP

Golden couldn’t believe how the relaxed the city’s residents were following the warning.

He said: “It was nonchalant. Even though there’s warnings going off on our phones I was told to just put my phone on silent so we could continue.

“If it was half an hour earlier I would have been walking to the meeting near Wall Street and thinking: ‘what do I do?’

“They gave me the confidence because if I was on my own I’d have been terrified, I’d have been on the phone to my wife telling her I loved her.”

New York experiences 4.8 magnitude earthquake

Maurice continued: “I’ve had three warnings on my phone. I was in another meeting and they were going on about how these messages are so annoying.

“No one really registered what was happening, they just carried on regardless.

“I was terrified getting the lift down. What if something happened and I was stuck in this lift alone?

“There’s often follow-up tremors after an earthquake and I just wanted to get on ground level again. The second meeting was on the 22nd floor as well!”

The city seems to have returned to normal following the quake. Image: Maurice Golden MSP

Since the earthquake, the Big Apple seems to be running as normal.

Maurice said: “Everyone is going back around their daily business, people are walking around and shops are still open.

“You might expect to see more police on the street but it’s just like any other day.

“There’s been another three warnings since the earthquake warning people to stay indoors but everyone is just getting on with it.”

City mayor, Eric Adams, took to social media on Friday afternoon to advise that New York had no indications of “major life safety or infrastructure issues from the earthquake”.

