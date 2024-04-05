No major damage or injuries reported as New York is rocked by earthquake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

No major damage or injuries reported as New York is rocked by earthquake

By Press Association
People wait at a station in Philadelphia while crews check tracks following the earthquake (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area on Friday with residents across the north east of the US reporting rumbling in a region unaccustomed to it.

The US Geological Survey reported a quake at 10.23am with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centred near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, or about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia.

The agency’s figures indicated that the quake might have been felt by more than 42 million people.

People from Baltimore to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border reported feeling the ground shake.

East-Coast-Earthquake
A person looks at an emergency alert on their smartphone after the earthquake near New York (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

While there were no immediate reports of serious damage, officials were checking bridges and other major infrastructure, Amtrak slowed trains throughout the busy north-east corridor, and a Philadelphia-area commuter rail line suspended services out of what it said was “an abundance of caution”.

“Pretty weird and scary,” Shawn Clark said after feeling the quake in his 26th-floor midtown Manhattan office.

Clark, a lawyer, initially feared an explosion or construction accident.

His colleague, Finn Dusenbery, worried the ceiling or even the building would collapse.

East Coast Earthquake
The residents of New York are unused to earthquakes (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

“I wanted to get out of the building when I felt that,” Mr Dusenbery said.

In midtown Manhattan, traffic grew louder as motorists blared their horns on shuddering streets.

Some Brooklyn residents heard a boom and felt their building shaking.

Mobile phone circuits were overloaded for a time as people tried to reach loved ones and figure out what was going on.

East Coast Earthquake
The command centre at the New York City emergency management department sprung into action (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

At UN headquarters in New York, the shaking interrupted the chief executive of Save The Children, Janti Soeripto, as she briefed an emergency Security Council session on the threat of famine in Gaza and the Israeli drone strikes that killed aid workers there.

“Is it an earthquake?” Ms Soeripto wondered aloud, then asked if it was all right to go ahead. She did, but soon diplomats’ phones blared with earthquake alerts.

In New York City’s Astoria neighbourhood, Cassondra Kurtz was giving her 14-year-old Chihuahua, Chiki, a cocoa-butter rubdown for its dry skin.

Ms Kurtz was recording the moment on video, as an everyday memory of the dog’s older years, when her apartment started shaking hard enough that a large mirror banged audibly against a wall.

Ms Kurtz assumed at first it was a big truck going by. The video captured her looking around, perplexed. Chiki, however, “was completely unbothered”.

Earthquakes are less common on the eastern than western edges of the US because the East Coast does not lie on a boundary of tectonic plates.

The biggest Eastern quakes usually occur along the mid-Atlantic Ridge, which extends through Iceland and the Atlantic Ocean.

Quakes on the East Coast can still pack a punch, as its rocks are better than their western counterparts at spreading earthquake energy across far distances.

“If we had the same magnitude quake in California, it probably wouldn’t be felt nearly as far away,” said USGS geophysicist Paul Caruso.

A 4.8-magnitude quake is not large enough to cause damage, except for some minor effects near the epicentre, the agency posted on X.

Earthquakes with magnitudes near or above 5.0 struck near New York City in 1737, 1783 and 1884, the USGS said.

And Friday’s stirred memories of the August 23 2011 earthquake that jolted tens of millions of people from Georgia to Canada.

With an epicentre in Virginia, it left cracks in the Washington Monument and rattled New Yorkers ahead of the 10th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

Registering magnitude 5.8, it was the strongest earthquake to hit the East Coast since the Second World War.

On Friday, the White House said in a statement that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the earthquake and was “in touch with federal, state, and local officials as we learn more”.

As of noon, New York City had no indications of “major life safety or infrastructure issues from the earthquake,” mayor Eric Adams said on X, adding that the city was inspecting critical areas.

New York governor Kathy Hochul posted on X that the quake was felt throughout the state, but officials had no reports of any life-threatening problems.