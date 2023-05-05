Perth & Kinross Victory nears for Pitlochry’s first Thai restaurant as council accepts lease bid It will be installed in a converted carriage whose roof Tom Cruise runs along in the coming Mission Impossible 7 film. By Stephen Eighteen May 5 2023, 12.11pm Share Victory nears for Pitlochry’s first Thai restaurant as council accepts lease bid Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4365253/pitlochry-thai-restaurant-lease/ Copy Link 0 comment Isara, Fergus and Mia McCallum at Pitlochry Railway Station. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation