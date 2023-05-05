Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are searching for a man amid reports he acted inappropriately towards a teenage girl on a bus in Perth.

The incident is alleged to have happened on the No1 service, operated by Stagecoach, at 6pm on Wednesday while the coach was on Mill Street.

The man is described as white, in his 60s and having a dishevelled appearance.

He was also said to be wearing sunglasses at the time.

A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following a report to police concerning the inappropriate behaviour of a man towards a teenage girl on the No1 bus on Mill Street, Perth, around 6pm on Wednesday.

“If you were a passenger on the bus and saw the man, please call police via 101, quoting incident number 3547 of May 3.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said, “The safety of our passengers and drivers is our absolute priority.

“We are currently assisting the police with their investigation.”