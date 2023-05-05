Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several roads in Dundee will be closed during Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park.

Fans and residents are being warned of “significant travel disruption” during the festival, between May 26 and 28.

Major junctions including the Coupar Angus Roundabout on the Kingsway will be shut completely, with restrictions on several other major routes in the surrounding area.

Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Niall Horan, Zara Larsson and the Jonas Brothers are among the acts set to perform later this month.

‘Significant travel disruption’ during Big Weekend

A statement from Dundee City Council said: “People are being advised to expect significant travel disruption across Dundee and surrounding areas as tens of thousands of festival-goers attend Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Country Park.

“There will be significant disruption on the A90 Kingsway near Camperdown as a major roundabout and access road closures are put in place to ensure public safety for those walking to and from the park.

“Traffic will also be restricted on the A923 Coupar Angus Road, with major diversions in place, although some local routes will be available.

“Other roads will also be shut or access restricted to allow the event to go ahead safely.”

Full list of road closures or restrictions

Complete closure of the roundabout between the A923 Coupar Angus Road/A90 Kingsway between 10am on Friday and 1am on Monday

between 10am on Friday and 1am on Monday Dykes of Gray Road (closed southbound from A923 to Church Road) and Gourdie Brae (closed northbound for its entire length) between 10am and 1am Monday

(closed southbound from A923 to Church Road) and (closed northbound for its entire length) between 10am and 1am Monday Coupar Angus Road closed between Harefield Road and Dunsinane Avenue between 9pm and 1am on all three nights – Friday, Saturday and Sunday

A923 Coupar Angus Road north of Camperdown Park closed eastwards from Templeton Road to Faraday Street , and Faraday Street from Coupar Angus Road to Baird Avenue , from 10.30am to 1am on Friday and 8am to 1am on Saturday and Sunday

north of Camperdown Park closed eastwards from , and from , from 10.30am to 1am on Friday and 8am to 1am on Saturday and Sunday Liff Road south of Camperdown Park closed both directions from Myrekirk Road to A90 Kingsway from 10.30am to 1am on Friday and 8am to 1am on Saturday and Sunday

south of Camperdown Park closed both directions from from 10.30am to 1am on Friday and 8am to 1am on Saturday and Sunday Alternative routes for vehicles are available westbound via the A90 towards Perth, the A94 to Coupar Angus and then the A923 back towards Dundee, and eastbound via Forfar/A94/A923

It has not yet been confirmed how the restrictions will affect access to the cinema, ice arena and restaurants at Camperdown Leisure Park.

Shuttle buses and Riverside Drive car park

No parking will be available at the Big Weekend site at Camperdown Park.

The local authority has warned parking restrictions will be in place across a wider area and will be enforced by attendants.

City centre car parks are also expected to be busier than usual.

The council is running shuttle buses between Slessor Gardens at the Waterfront and Dunsinane Industrial Estate, near the park’s entrance.

Meanwhile, it has also announced there will be a temporary car park on Riverside Drive – near the pavilion at Riverside Park football pitches.

This car park will cost £7 per day, taking card payments only, with buses also transporting revellers to the event.

The car park cannot be booked but only vehicles parked at Riverside will be able to use those buses.

Cycle parking will also be available for those travelling to the event by bicycle on Coupar Angus Road, just south of the Kingsway.