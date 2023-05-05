Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee

Fans and residents are being warned of "significant travel disruption" during the festival.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Several roads in Dundee will be closed during Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park.

Fans and residents are being warned of “significant travel disruption” during the festival, between May 26 and 28.

Major junctions including the Coupar Angus Roundabout on the Kingsway will be shut completely, with restrictions on several other major routes in the surrounding area.

Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Niall Horan, Zara Larsson and the Jonas Brothers are among the acts set to perform later this month.

‘Significant travel disruption’ during Big Weekend

A statement from Dundee City Council said: “People are being advised to expect significant travel disruption across Dundee and surrounding areas as tens of thousands of festival-goers attend Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Country Park.

“There will be significant disruption on the A90 Kingsway near Camperdown as a major roundabout and access road closures are put in place to ensure public safety for those walking to and from the park.

The Coupar Angus Road roundabout at the Kingsway will be shut. Image: Google Street View

“Traffic will also be restricted on the A923 Coupar Angus Road, with major diversions in place, although some local routes will be available.

“Other roads will also be shut or access restricted to allow the event to go ahead safely.”

Full list of road closures or restrictions

  • Complete closure of the roundabout between the A923 Coupar Angus Road/A90 Kingsway between 10am on Friday and 1am on Monday
  • Dykes of Gray Road (closed southbound from A923 to Church Road) and Gourdie Brae (closed northbound for its entire length) between 10am and 1am Monday
  • Coupar Angus Road closed between Harefield Road and Dunsinane Avenue between 9pm and 1am on all three nights – Friday, Saturday and Sunday
A map of the areas affected . Image: DC Thomson
  • A923 Coupar Angus Road north of Camperdown Park closed eastwards from Templeton Road to Faraday Street, and Faraday Street from Coupar Angus Road to Baird Avenue, from 10.30am to 1am on Friday and 8am to 1am on Saturday and Sunday
  • Liff Road south of Camperdown Park closed both directions from Myrekirk Road to A90 Kingsway from 10.30am to 1am on Friday and 8am to 1am on Saturday and Sunday
  • Alternative routes for vehicles are available westbound via the A90 towards Perth, the A94 to Coupar Angus and then the A923 back towards Dundee, and eastbound via Forfar/A94/A923

It has not yet been confirmed how the restrictions will affect access to the cinema, ice arena and restaurants at Camperdown Leisure Park.

Shuttle buses and Riverside Drive car park

No parking will be available at the Big Weekend site at Camperdown Park.

The local authority has warned parking restrictions will be in place across a wider area and will be enforced by attendants.

City centre car parks are also expected to be busier than usual.

Major roads in the city will be closed. Image: DC Thomson

The council is running shuttle buses between Slessor Gardens at the Waterfront and Dunsinane Industrial Estate, near the park’s entrance.

Meanwhile, it has also announced there will be a temporary car park on Riverside Drive – near the pavilion at Riverside Park football pitches.

This car park will cost £7 per day, taking card payments only, with buses also transporting revellers to the event.

The area around Slessor Gardens will also be affected. Image: DC Thomson

The car park cannot be booked but only vehicles parked at Riverside will be able to use those buses.

Cycle parking will also be available for those travelling to the event by bicycle on Coupar Angus Road, just south of the Kingsway.

