Broughty Ferry lifeboat launched after man takes ill on vessel 22 miles off Dundee coast

Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew have carried out a medical evacuation of a person from an offshore supply vessel.

The drama unfolded on Monday morning after a man was believed to have suffered a heart attack.

The vessel was 22 miles off the coast of Dundee at the time.

All-weather lifeboat launched from Broughty Ferry

Lifeboat coxswain Peter Hay said: “We received a call to go to the aid of a crewman believed to have taken ill with a heart attack on an offshore supply vessel.

“The boat was 22 miles off the coast of Dundee at the time.

“We launched the all-weather lifeboat and headed out to the location.

“Once there we got the person on board the lifeboat and took him back to the station at Broughty Ferry.

“Once there we handed him over to the crew of a waiting ambulance.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “Broughty Ferry lifeboat was launched around 10am on Monday after reports of someone taking ill onboard a vessel 22 miles off the Dundee coast.

“The lifeboat got the man on board and took him back to Dundee where he was handed over to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”