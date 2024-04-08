Boy, 11, hospitalised after assault in Dundee

An 11-year-old boy was left needing hospital treatment after an assault in Dundee.

The incident happened on Lundie Avenue between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on Sunday, March 24.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment.

His condition is unknown.

Police have described the suspect as being male, early to mid-teens and wearing dark clothing.

Constable Mark Hogg said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting reference CR/0107980/24.”