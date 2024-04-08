KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Sunbed dangers should put off even palest peely-wally Scots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Sunbed dangers should put off even palest peely-wally Scots

A leading skin cancer charity is calling on the UK Government to introduce warning labels for tanning beds.

Cancer Research UK says there's no such thing as safe UV tanning.
By Kirsty Strickland

The World Health Organisation puts sunbed use in the same risk category as smoking and asbestos.

Yet we still see these cancer-causing venues on nearly every high street across the UK.

Now a leading skin cancer charity is calling on the UK Government to introduce warning labels for tanning beds, similar to those used on cigarette packets.

This proposal will no doubt lead to criticism from people who really don’t like being told what to do.

I get it.

It’s annoying when the things we enjoy are characterised as being bad for us.

I get irritated whenever I see newspaper articles warning that too much bacon is bad for you, caffeine will ruin your life and sugar is the devil.

Life is hard enough, can we not be left to enjoy our simple pleasures in peace?

Having said that, I think the idea of putting health warnings on tanning beds is an entirely sensible one.

You would think that by now, everybody would be aware of the dangers of sunbeds. But it seems they are not. Why else would so many people put their health at risk for the sake of a tan?

Cancer Research UK says there is “no such thing as safe UV tanning”.

According to the NHS, sunbeds can emit larger doses of UV rays than tropical midday sun.

Young people at risk of skin cancer

UV radiation is the main cause of skin cancer in the UK and young people are one of the groups most at risk.

Sunbed users under the age of 35 have a 75% higher risk of developing the most deadly form of skin cancer.

It has been many years since I used a sunbed but when I was younger, I went through a phase of trying to turn my pale Celtic skin into something resembling a  mahogany sideboard.

To that end, I hired a sunbed to use at home. I was skint, so it wasn’t the most high-tech piece of equipment you’ve ever seen.

The UV tubes were encased in a rickety wooden frame and you had to lie under it, on the couch, and turn every now and then to ensure your backside was the same shade as your face. It wasn’t only a health risk, it was probably a fire risk too.

Indigo Sun outlet
Tanning salon chain Indigo Sun. Image: DC Thomson

We live and we learn. But it seems some people still haven’t got the memo. Many tanning bed users believe that sunbeds are only dangerous if you go on them every day, or if you burn after using them.

Skin cancer charities have debunked these myths many times over. Mandatory health warnings in tanning salons would give customers the information they need to make an informed decision.

There are much better ways for peely-wally Scots to achieve a sun-kissed glow than to expose themselves to hyper-charged UV rays. Fake tanning products have come on leaps and bounds from when I was young.

Mandatory health warnings in salons wouldn’t persuade everybody to give up the beds for good, but they might be enough to convince some people that it’s just not worth the risk. It’s a start, at least.

The debate around the proposal to include health warnings might just be the thing that paves the way for a more radical solution further down the line.

Commercial sunbeds banned in some countries

Some countries, including Australia and Brazil, have already banned commercial sunbed use. At the moment, there is no great momentum for Scotland and the rest of the UK to follow suit.

In time, though, sunbeds will hopefully become a curious relic of the past, up there with smoking on trains and driving home after an evening boozing in the pub.

They won’t be around forever. The only question is, which of the four nations of the UK will be gutsy enough to implement a ban first?

 

