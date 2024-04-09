Man, 36, becomes fourth person charged over Dundee flat window death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 36, becomes fourth person charged over Dundee flat window death

He is charged with abduction and extortion after Ryan Munro, 36, fell from a window in January.

By Ben MacDonald
Ryan Munro and police at Morgan Street in Dundee.
Ryan Munro and police at Morgan Street. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson

A fourth person has been charged in connection with the death of a man who fell from a flat window in Dundee.

The 36-year-old man will appear in Dundee Sherriff Court on Tuesday.

The charge – for abduction and extortion – comes after a trio appeared in court following the death of Ryan Munro in January.

Last Thursday Jennifer Souter, 38, appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of culpable homicide over the death of Mr Munro, 36.

Victoria McGowan, 41, and 50-year-old Steven Stewart face separate allegations of abduction and extortion.

Mr Munro, 36, fell from a window on Morgan Street.

Emergency services attended and took him to Ninewells Hospital where he died a week later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with abduction and extortion following an incident where a man fell from a block of flats on Morgan Street on Wednesday 10 January.

“He died a week later in hospital.

“Three others were previously arrested and charged following the same incident.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

