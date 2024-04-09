Man, 36, becomes fourth person charged over Dundee flat window death

A fourth person has been charged in connection with the death of a man who fell from a flat window in Dundee.

The 36-year-old man will appear in Dundee Sherriff Court on Tuesday.

The charge – for abduction and extortion – comes after a trio appeared in court following the death of Ryan Munro in January.

Last Thursday Jennifer Souter, 38, appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of culpable homicide over the death of Mr Munro, 36.

Victoria McGowan, 41, and 50-year-old Steven Stewart face separate allegations of abduction and extortion.

Mr Munro, 36, fell from a window on Morgan Street.

Emergency services attended and took him to Ninewells Hospital where he died a week later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with abduction and extortion following an incident where a man fell from a block of flats on Morgan Street on Wednesday 10 January.

“He died a week later in hospital.

“Three others were previously arrested and charged following the same incident.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”