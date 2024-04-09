Man robbed in broad daylight in Dundee’s West End

Police are following a “positive line of inquiry” after a man was robbed in broad daylight in Dundee.

Officers were contacted after an incident at Rosefield Street in the West End area of the city on Sunday.

A spokesman for the force confirmed they had received a report of a robbery shortly after 5pm.

One local said the incident was “worrying” after telling The Courier they had seen the footage on someone’s phone.

He said: “The footage I saw was distressing.

“The area has its issues but for something like this to happen in broad daylight is shocking.

“I just hope the victim is not too badly shaken up.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.15pm on Sunday, April 7, 2024, police received a report of the robbery of a man in the Rosefield Street area of Dundee.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”