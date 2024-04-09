Man, 28, charged after alleged attack on teenage girl in Cupar

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on a teenage girl in Cupar.

The incident happened in the Fife town’s Bonnygate area on Sunday.

It is not known if the girl, who was aged 13, was injured in the attack.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.15pm on Sunday, April 7, police were called to the Bonnygate area of Cupar, following the reported assault of a female youth.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is expected to appear at court at a later date.”