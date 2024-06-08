Aberfeldy murder suspect remanded after crown appeals against bail

Murder accused David Campbell has been remanded in custody after prosecutors appealed against his release on bail.

The 75-year-old is accused of shooting to death retired groundsman Brian Low as he walked his dog near Aberfeldy in February.

Earlier this week, Campbell was granted bail following a private appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.

The Crown Office immediately appealed against the decision, meaning Campbell would stay remanded for up to 72 hours.

Following a virtual hearing on Friday morning, the appeal was sustained and Campbell was remanded.

A date for his next court appearance has yet to be scheduled.

The allegations

Campbell is accused of murdering Mr Low, 65, by shooting him to the head and body with a shotgun at a location called Leafy Lane, near the Pitillie track, on February 16.

Prosecutors claim he killed Mr Low, having previously shown ill-will or malice towards him.

Campbell is further accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice between February 16 and May 24 by hiding the murder weapon.

According to the indictment, the shotgun’s whereabouts are still unknown to prosecutors.

The pensioner first appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court on May 28.

He was remanded and returned for a full committal hearing in Perth on Tuesday afternoon.

Campbell was granted bail following the hour-long hearing after a successful application by local solicitor David Holmes.

Murder inquiry

Mr Low’s body was found in Pitillie area on February 17, the day after he was allegedly murdered.

It was three days before his 66th birthday.

Mr Low retired last year after working as a groundsman on the 4,000-acre Edradynate Estate for more than two decades.

Investigators have trawled through thousands of hours of CCTV footage footage and visited 500 homes.

There was increased police activity in the area in the days following Campbell’s arrest.

