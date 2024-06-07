Hunt for two men after ‘four-figure sum’ stolen in Blairgowrie Co-op break-in

A four-figure sum of cash has been stolen from the Co-op in Blairgowrie in an overnight raid.

Two men forced entry to the Perth Street shop and stole the money at around 2.45am on Friday.

The pair, both dressed in black clothing, then made off with the loot in the direction of Jessie Street.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Police appeal for CCTV or dashcam footage after Blairgowrie Co-op break-in

Detective Constable Steven Cochrane said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Friday morning who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to please get in touch.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from any members of the public with private CCTV or dash-cam footage which could be of significance to our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0319 of Friday, June 7, 2024.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”