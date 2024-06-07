‘This year is our year’ – Raith Rovers fans and players react to season-ticket launch as prices are frozen

Raith Rovers players and fans have hailed the club after freezing season-ticket prices for next term.

The Stark’s Park outfit have launched their sales campaign for 2024/25 with a carefully-crafted video and the slogan ‘Happy Place’.

More than 500 seats were shifted within the first two hours of going on sale.

The Kirkcaldy outfit saw their average home attendance more than double in the campaign that ended with the disappointment of their Premiership play-off final defeat to Ross County.

And the appetite already appears to be there amongst supporters for another tilt at the title.

Directors have decided to maintain costs at their 2023/24 levels, with an adult being charged £285 to renew and under/16s £50.

Seats for over/65s come in at £195 and under/21s at £150, whilst all categories other than under/16s are slightly more expensive for first-time buyers.

A season ticket for under-12s will again be free.

With match-day prices coming in a £24 and £22, a season book represents a saving of £119 for adults and £102 for under/16s.

A statement read: “As a thank you for the incredible support in the first year of our new era, the club have decided to freeze all match and season ticket prices.”

‘Make people happy’

Chief executive Andy Barrowman backed the campaign with a message on social media, saying: “This football club exists to make people happy. Join us for the new season.”

Winger Josh Mullin added: “Need you all again next season. A packed Stark’s Park is the place to be.”

Skipper Scott Brown said: “Our happy place. Let’s go again.”

Raith enjoyed the biggest jump in home attendance of any SPFL club in the last year, with a rise from 1,982 to 4,192.

They sold out Stark’s Park for the first time in 27 years and enjoyed their largest home crowd in 29 years in the play-off final first-leg against Ross County.

A message to fans said: “Last season was an unforgettable rollercoaster ride – we broke records and created memories to last a lifetime.

“This season, we are determined to be even bigger, better and stronger.

“Stark’s Park isn’t just a stadium. It’s a community, a home, and a happy place where everyone belongs.

“Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a new member of our Rovers family, there’s something truly special about being a part of this club.”

Supporters have been quick to react positively to the season-ticket launch.

‘This season is going to be epic’

RaithFalcon said on X (Twitter): “Great video! Made me so warm inside! Buzzing for this season.”

Greig Peden added: “Renewal done. 25th season in a row. Come on the Rovers. This year is our year.”

Craig Todd said: “2X tickets renewed for the forthcoming season. Absolutely fantastic that we’ve frozen prices. Well done Raith Rovers and thank you. Cannot wait to get back to the San Starko.”

David Redpath commented: “All signed up for another year on the #rovercoaster with my two boys.”

The Raith Rovers SLO (Supporter Liaison Officer) account added: “Renew your tickets now folks. Even better, get the family involved, bring your friends. This season is going to be epic. Let’s get right behind the Rovers!”