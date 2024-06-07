Fife 30p bus station toilet fees scrapped despite anti-social behaviour concerns.

Fife Council is scrapping the 30p charge to use bus station toilets, despite fears it could create a vandalism “free for all”.

Councillors agreed people should have easy access to public toilets.

And they said removing the charge will improve accessibility and provide more welcoming arrival and departure points at Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Leven and Dunfermline.

While the council has been raking in between £30,000 and £40,000-a-year in charges, maintenance costs have increased to the point that it’s not actually making any money.

Barrier systems are constantly breaking down and repair costs are rising.

Service manager Tony McRae said: “The issue of whether free access would promote anti-social behaviour has been considered.

“And, whilst a potential, there are equal instances of where the barrier system itself has promoted conflict issues.”

Entrances to toilets covered by CCTV

However, Conservative councillor Kathleen Leslie said she still has concerns about the implications.

“I appreciate there should be access to public toilets but I’m not sure the best way to go about this,” she said.

“Bus stations are open until late in the evening and it becomes a bit of a free for all.

“If there does end up being more vandalism then obviously there’s going to be an increase in those maintenance costs.”

Mr McRae said he was confident that wouldn’t be the case.

“Entrances to public toilets are still covered by a CCTV system,” he said.

“There have been occasions in the past in Glenrothes, over several weeks, where toilets have been free anyway because the barrier system is broken.

“We’ve looked at that to see if there was any increase in anti-social behaviour and there wasn’t.”

Which bus stations have free toilets?

He added: “There’s an issue at the moment anyway with people jumping the barriers and causing conflict with staff.”

The agreement affects toilets at Fife Council-owned bus stations in Dunfermline, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Leven.

St Andrews bus station is owned and maintained by Stagecoach and toilets there are also free.

And there is no charge at council-owned toilets at Ferrytoll and Halbeath park and ride sites.