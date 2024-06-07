Fife 30p bus station toilet fees scrapped despite anti-social behaviour concerns.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife 30p bus station toilet fees scrapped despite anti-social behaviour concerns.

Councillors say it is right people have easy access to toilets.

By Claire Warrender
Toilets will be free at Kirkcaldy bus station.
Fife Council is scrapping the 30p charge to use bus station toilets, despite fears it could create a vandalism “free for all”.

Councillors agreed people should have easy access to public toilets.

Glenrothes bus station, where toilet fees will be scrapped
Glenrothes bus station, where toilet fees will be scrapped. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And they said removing the charge will improve accessibility and provide more welcoming arrival and departure points at Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Leven and Dunfermline.

While the council has been raking in between £30,000 and £40,000-a-year in charges, maintenance costs have increased to the point that it’s not actually making any money.

Barrier systems are constantly breaking down and repair costs are rising.

Service manager Tony McRae said: “The issue of whether free access would promote anti-social behaviour has been considered.

“And, whilst a potential, there are equal instances of where the barrier system itself has promoted conflict issues.”

Entrances to toilets covered by CCTV

However, Conservative councillor Kathleen Leslie said she still has concerns about the implications.

“I appreciate there should be access to public toilets but I’m not sure the best way to go about this,” she said.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie, convener of Fife Council's Education Scrutiny Committee.
Fife councillor Kathleen Leslie was concerned about anti-social behaviour in bus station toilets. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“Bus stations are open until late in the evening and it becomes a bit of a free for all.

“If there does end up being more vandalism then obviously there’s going to be an increase in those maintenance costs.”

Mr McRae said he was confident that wouldn’t be the case.

“Entrances to public toilets are still covered by a CCTV system,” he said.

“There have been occasions in the past in Glenrothes, over several weeks, where toilets have been free anyway because the barrier system is broken.

“We’ve looked at that to see if there was any increase in anti-social behaviour and there wasn’t.”

Which bus stations have free toilets?

He added: “There’s an issue at the moment anyway with people jumping the barriers and causing conflict with staff.”

The agreement affects toilets at Fife Council-owned bus stations in Dunfermline, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Leven.

St Andrews bus station is owned and maintained by Stagecoach and toilets there are also free.

And there is no charge at council-owned toilets at Ferrytoll and Halbeath park and ride sites.

