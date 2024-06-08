Perthshire hotel couple mark 3-year journey from lockdown purchase to restaurant expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire hotel couple mark 3-year journey from lockdown purchase to restaurant expansion

Smiddy Haugh owners Richard Burniston and Niki Graham say the new space will allow the Aberuthven inn to put the focus on food.

By Morag Lindsay
Niki Graham, Rich Burniston and Jasper, a black Lab, walking through the beer garden at the Smiddy Haugh Inn
Rich Burniston, Niki Graham - and Jasper, head of canine relations - are celebrating three years at the Smiddy Haugh Inn in Aberuthven. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Cast your mind back to June 2021. Coronavirus is rife and Scotland is in lockdown.

The first few pubs and cafes are tentatively opening outdoor seating areas after weeks of being shuttered. And hospitality leaders are issuing grave warnings about the future of their industry.

It was in this strange world that Rich Burniston and Niki Graham collected the keys to the Smiddy Haugh Inn in Aberuthven.

It had been a long-time dream to own and run their own hotel.

But this was not the beginning that any landlord would have chosen.

“I do remember that first day, thinking ‘what have we done?’,” laughs Niki.

“I think we must have been a bit mad. But luckily we like a challenge too.”

Rich Burniston and Niki Graham, arm in arm outside old stone built inn with dark grey 'Smiddy Haugh' sign
Rich and Niki outside the Smiddy Haugh. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Fast forward to today, and Rich and Niki have plenty to celebrate as they mark their third anniversary at the helm of the historic Perthshire pub.

The business is thriving, with five stars on TripAdvisor and a near-perfect rating on Booking.com.

Its beer garden and dog-friendly status have made it a firm favourite with locals and their four-legged friends.

And now the couple have taken the wraps off one of the biggest transformations in the Smiddy Haugh’s 300-year history.

Smiddy Haugh transformation has ‘wow’ factor

A small snug and another unused space on the ground floor have been converted into a chic new restaurant area.

Dining area with old stone walls, blue and white painted walls and smart tables and chairs
The new restaurant space. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It means the Smiddy Haugh can comfortably seat about 45 people – three times as many diners as before.

And now the team are planning to build on their growing reputation for affordable pub classics made with the finest local ingredients.

Working within the confines of such an old building meant nothing about the job was easy.

But Niki says the results have been worth it.

Brass frame with a brass model of a moustachioed hare wearing a monocle
The new restaurant area mixes classic colours and quirky touches. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s been really well received,” she says. “People have been saying ‘wow, what a change’ whenever they see it.”

Food in focus at Smiddy Haugh

Niki and Rich met when they were working at the Ubiquitous Chip in Glasgow.

Their boss, the late Ronnie Clydesdale, has been described as “the man who gave Scottish food a good name” – a firm believer in the importance of provenance, long before it became a foodie buzzword.

And Rich says he and Niki have never forgotten those early lessons.

Row of polaroid photos pinned to bar at Smiddy Haugh hotel
The gallery behind the Smiddy Haugh bar is testament to its dog-friendly status. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Here, the meat is from Simon Howie, the eggs are from Gloagburn, and everything is sourced with the greatest care.

“When we took over here, we weren’t sure what way the business would go,” he says.

“There was the pub side, the rooms upstairs and the food.

“But the food is what’s really taken off, and this new area gives us a place to really develop that.”

Current custodians writing new chapter

The hotel takes its name from the smiddy that once stood there. And older locals still refer to Aberuthven as Smiddy Haugh.

It’s said to be one of the few buildings in the village that survived the Jacobite burning of Strathearn in 1716.

Smiddy Haugh inn exterior
The Smiddy Haugh has been welcoming travellers and locals for decades. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Rich says he and Niki are grateful to the villagers who have taken them to their hearts, and to the many visitors who have ventured to Aberuthven, Auchterarder’s smaller and lesser-known neighbour.

And he says the current team are proud to be writing the latest chapter in the inn’s history.

“It’s a beautiful old building, and we’re really pleased with the new space,” he says.

“But we’re just its custodians and we know how lucky we are.”

