Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Blairgowrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Blairgowrie

Blairgowrie is blooming lovely says local florist Jillian Page. Here's her guide to her home town's highlights.

By Morag Lindsay
Jillian Page sitting in front of a display of flowers
Jillian Page runs Something Special Flowers in Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Blairgowrie is the biggest town in Perthshire. And that’s just the beginning of its boasts.

Unusually, you’re getting two towns for the price of one here. Blairgowrie and Rattray are twin burghs, united by an act of Parliament in 1928.

The locals call it Blair. And the River Ericht, which runs through it, once supported 12 textile mills employing half the town.

In the 20th Century Blairgowrie became the capital of Scotland’s berry-growing industry drawing in busloads of pickers from across Tayside.

View of Blairgowrie across River Ericht.
The River Ericht from Lower Mill Street, Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s still an important market town – and a popular spot with tourists – today.

And there’s plenty for outdoorsy types to enjoy, not to mention a thriving town centre filled with independent traders.

Wellmeadow, a grassy area with small monument in centre of Blairgowrie.
Blairgowrie’s Wellmeadow is at the heart of the town. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Florist Jillian Page is proud to count herself among them. Since 2000, she and her husband Stephen have run Simply Special Flowers in the town where she grew up.

Jillian and Stephen returned to Blairgowrie to raise their own kids and their Allan Street shop has been there for all the townsfolk’s family occasions.

Here she explains why there’s nowhere else she’d rather be.

1. Blairgowrie – where community still counts

“The community spirit in Blairgowrie is the biggest thing for me,” says Jillian.

“There are great volunteering opportunities for people. We’ve got so many local groups doing things for the community, and lots of different events happening all through the year, so there’s lots of ways for people to get involved.

Four people playing ukuleles and banjos at Blairgowrie community event
Members of Blair Ukes at a recent gathering for community groups in Blairgowrie. Image: Ethan Williams
Two women, one wearing a Loo Crew tabard
When Blairgowrie’s public toilet faced closure the Loo Crew volunteers, including Mary McKay and Carol Annand, stepped up to keep it open Image: Ethan Williams

“The local schools tap into it too. The nursery starts them young, getting them used to coming to the shops and things.

“We’ve just given them lots of silk flowers so they can learn about running a shop, and then we’ll go and give them a wee talk later.

“Lots of the other shops do the same thing. It’s just all about getting the children used to being part of the community from that young age.”

2. Enviable events programme

“There’s always something going on here, I suppose that leads on from the community spirit,” says Gillian.

“The Blairgowrie and Rattray Development Trust has a website, Discover Blairgowrie, which lists all the local events.

Small girls in Highland dancing regalia at Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games
Young dancers at a previous Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games.

“We’ve just had the half-marathon. And then the big one of the summer is Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games.

“They’re on the first Sunday in September, but Blairgowrie always celebrates Braemar Highland Gathering on the Saturday too. There’s fireworks, street entertainment, it’s a great weekend.

“The Cateran Yomp is another massive event that brings lots of people to the area.

People in hiking gear walking through countryside near Blairgowrie
The Cateran Yomp is one of the more challenging – and scenic – local events.

“And on the last Saturday of every month there’s a local market in the Wellmeadow. It’s really taken off this year with loads of independent sellers, some of them local but others coming from further afield.”

3. A river runs through it

“The river Ericht runs through Blairgowrie and it’s always been integral to the town,” says Jillian.

“Blairgowrie used to be a mill town, as well as a centre for fruit growing, and you can still see some of the old mills along the riverside. Some of them have been restored into houses now.

River Ericht with converted mill building alongside
The River Ericht was once lines with mills. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I remember going ‘up the Keithie’ when I was younger. There’s a place on the river called Cargill’s Leap, where we all went to do the things we probably shouldn’t have been doing.

“After school on sunny days we’d be straight up the Keithie to go swimming and just have the best of times. The kids still do it now, which is nice.

Sign pointing to Cargill's Leap, Blairgowrie
All roads lead to Cargill’s Leap for Blairgowrie thrill-seekers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“There’s lovely walks by the river too. You can cross over to Rattray, or walk either side. And the biodiversity is really special. The river is just a massive part of Blairgowrie life.”

4. You take the snow road

“Blairgowrie is at the start of the snow road,” says Gillian.

“It goes up past the ski centres at Glenshee and the Lecht and through places like Braemar, Ballater and Tomintoul.

“The town is a great place for people to start out from. We get a lot of motorbikes and campervans setting off from here. But we’re trying to make more people aware of it.

Person in skiwear walking across road to car park at Glenshee ski centre
The snow road isn’t just for skiers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Lots of people are doing the North Coast 500 these days, but we want them to know that there’s this lovely road through the mountains that they could be going through to get to it.”

5. A state of independents

“Blairgowrie still has a great mix of independent businesses,” says Jillian.

“I know people will say the town centre’s not what it used to be. It’s the same everywhere. But when you look at what we do have, we’re still really, really lucky.

Something Special Flowers exterior in Blairgowrie
Jillian’s shop is one of many independent businesses in Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“There’s ourselves obviously. Then we’ve got a fishmongers, an artisan bakery, a fantastic deli, a jewellers, a hunting and shooting shop, a lovely wee independent book shop…the list just goes on and on.

“It’s not just the same shops that you see on every high street. And some of the businesses here have been in town for hundreds of years.

“We’ve got some fantastic cafes and decent pubs too – lot of places for people to come and spend time.

“As independent businesses, we all support each other, but local people really support us as well. It all comes back to that community spirit, doesn’t it?”

More from Perth & Kinross

Police at the scene of Brian Low's alleged murder near Aberfeldy. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Aberfeldy murder suspect remanded after crown appeals against bail
MugStock crowd.
Perthshire festival in plea for volunteers after 'Willy Wonka' warning
Niki Graham, Rich Burniston and Jasper, a black Lab, walking through the beer garden at the Smiddy Haugh Inn
Perthshire hotel couple mark 3-year journey from lockdown purchase to restaurant expansion
Police outside a property at Sydney Crescent, Auchterarder
Man in court accused of attempted murder after Auchterarder 'stabbing'
Blairgowrie Co-op.
Hunt for two men after 'four-figure sum' stolen in Blairgowrie Co-op break-in
Taylor Swift fans Laura Bruce, Helga Bruce, Vaila Bruce and Sally Rendall at Kinross House. Image: TT News Agency/Alamy Live News/Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Taylor Swift fans turn up at Kinross mansion amid rumours superstar is in town
3
My Fone in Perth.
Perth phone shop hit with second break-in this week
Police at the scene in Auchterarder
Man, 43, charged after Auchterarder 'stabbing'
Gary White
Perth vandal cut phone line because wi-fi was 'spying on him'
Suzanne Gillman
Sheriff rejects Blairgowrie benefit cheat's request to take time off curfew for holiday in…

Conversation