‘They were amazing’: Dismay at Broughty Ferry tapas restaurant sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘They were amazing’: Dismay at Broughty Ferry tapas restaurant sale

The news that Broughty Ferry’s Spanish restaurant Sol y Sombra has been met with sadness and dismay by Tayside tapas lovers.

By Rob McLaren
Sol y Sombra tapas bar in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Sol y Sombra tapas bar in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The news that Broughty Ferry’s Spanish restaurant Sol y Sombra has closed has been met with sadness and dismay by Tayside tapas lovers.

The Gray Street restaurant has operated for 13 years but has now been placed on the market for £850,000.

Owner Phil Stewart said it will remain open until a sale takes place.

Speaking to The Courier, he said he had mixed feelings about selling the business but said it “felt like the right time”.

Readers react to Sol y Sombra sale

The news attracted hundreds of comments on The Courier’s social media with many wishing Phil and his wife Joanna all the best with their future plans, which include producing organic food in Poland.

Neil Gellatly said: “Congratulations. You created one of best restaurants ever – loved not having a menu. Enjoy the break and all the best what happens next.”

Inside Sol y Sombre in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Allison Fannin said: “Wishing Phil and Joanna all the best with their next adventure. Hopefully whoever buys it will have the same love of Spanish food and keep the standards up.”

Ricky Shek said: “Hopefully they might reopen somewhere else in future as they were amazing.”

‘Best tapas in the UK’

The quality of the food and service at the restaurant, which is one of the highest rated in the Dundee area on TripAdvisor, was mentioned by several readers.

Shane Keeley said: “I’m a resident of Spain but this is easily the best Spanish restaurant that I’ve been to.”

Rachael Muir said: “I’ve eaten in so many countries and this restaurant always stays up there with one of my favourites!”

Some of the dishes at Sol y Sombra. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Keeley Boulting said: “This is definitely the best tapas restaurant in the UK by far!”

And many readers said they were sad one of their favourite restaurants was to close.

Kerry Louise Ellis said: “We need to get booked in for one last, shame too – love this place.”

Paul Colligan said: “Devastated, that’s the best restaurant in Dundee. That’s it, I’m moving to Spain.”

Drysdale and Company is marketing the business for sale.

Meanwhile Dundee city centre restaurant Ciao Sorrento has closed and gone up for sale.

It has operated in Union Street for 25 years.

More from Business

NatWest said the number of fixed-term savings accounts opened in the first half of 2023 was around 17 times the total it recorded in the same period in 2019 (Matt Crossick/PA)
Demand among savers for fixed-term deals has surged, bank reports
The PA news agency explores some of the key findings in the FCA’s report into debanking (Tim Goode/PA)
Key findings in the Financial Conduct Authority’s debanking report
Drinks retailer Naked Wines has recorded a drop in sales over the past quarter (GH Tech/Alamy)
Naked Wines warns over future if ‘combination’ of factors hit cash flow
Coutts planned to close the account of former Ukip leader Nigel Farage (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Review finds no proof banks closed accounts due to people’s political opinions
Rishi Sunak has confirmed the UK will host the summit in November (PA)
UK to host Global Investment Summit in November
India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, has in the past raised concerns with Rishi Sunak about Sikh separatists in the UK (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Britain continuing India trade talks despite allegations of murder in Canada
The FCA will look into why 1.1 million people in the UK do not have a bank account (PA)
Do you have a right to a bank account?
Private bank Coutts decided to close Nigel Farage’s bank account (PA)
Review finds no evidence banks closed accounts due to ‘political views’
Brent crude ended Monday at 94 US dollars per barrel, its highest price since mid-November 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fuel price warning as oil nears 100 dollars a barrel
Ofcom has decided against removing stricter TV advertising rules that apply only to commercially funded public service broadcasters (PA)
Ofcom scraps plan to remove stricter TV ad rules

Conversation