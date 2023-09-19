‘They were amazing’: Dismay at Broughty Ferry tapas restaurant sale

The news that Broughty Ferry’s Spanish restaurant Sol y Sombra has closed has been met with sadness and dismay by Tayside tapas lovers.

The Gray Street restaurant has operated for 13 years but has now been placed on the market for £850,000.

Owner Phil Stewart said it will remain open until a sale takes place.

Speaking to The Courier, he said he had mixed feelings about selling the business but said it “felt like the right time”.

Readers react to Sol y Sombra sale

The news attracted hundreds of comments on The Courier’s social media with many wishing Phil and his wife Joanna all the best with their future plans, which include producing organic food in Poland.

Neil Gellatly said: “Congratulations. You created one of best restaurants ever – loved not having a menu. Enjoy the break and all the best what happens next.”

Allison Fannin said: “Wishing Phil and Joanna all the best with their next adventure. Hopefully whoever buys it will have the same love of Spanish food and keep the standards up.”

Ricky Shek said: “Hopefully they might reopen somewhere else in future as they were amazing.”

‘Best tapas in the UK’

The quality of the food and service at the restaurant, which is one of the highest rated in the Dundee area on TripAdvisor, was mentioned by several readers.

Shane Keeley said: “I’m a resident of Spain but this is easily the best Spanish restaurant that I’ve been to.”

Rachael Muir said: “I’ve eaten in so many countries and this restaurant always stays up there with one of my favourites!”

Keeley Boulting said: “This is definitely the best tapas restaurant in the UK by far!”

And many readers said they were sad one of their favourite restaurants was to close.

Kerry Louise Ellis said: “We need to get booked in for one last, shame too – love this place.”

Paul Colligan said: “Devastated, that’s the best restaurant in Dundee. That’s it, I’m moving to Spain.”

Drysdale and Company is marketing the business for sale.

Meanwhile Dundee city centre restaurant Ciao Sorrento has closed and gone up for sale.

It has operated in Union Street for 25 years.