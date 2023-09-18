Ciao Sorrento: Italian restaurant says goodbye after 25 years in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ciao Sorrento: Italian restaurant says goodbye after 25 years in Dundee

The popular Union Street restaurant has been put up for sale or rent.

By Rob McLaren
Ciao Sorrento in Union Street, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ciao Sorrento in Union Street, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee restaurant Ciao Sorrento has closed its doors after more than two decades in the city centre.

The Italian eatery has been a fixture in Dundee since the late 1990s, taking the place of T-Bone steak restaurant in Union Street.

It has been closed for several weeks and the property is now being marketed for sale by Shepard Commercial.

Ahead of its opening in November 1997, Dundee restauranteur Mike Barile said he named the restaurant after the birthplace of his parents.

He went to great lengths to import a genuine pizza oven from Italy.

He hired chef Tommaso Milano who had spent more than 20 years in various top-class Edinburgh establishments.

Inside Ciao Sorrento in Dundee.

Tommaso and wife Joanna, who worked front of house, later took ownership of the business.

Mr Barile, who was known as Mr Union Street due to his involvement in several hospitality businesses, died in 2011, aged 81.

Opportunity for new Ciao Sorrento owners?

Ciao Sorrento is being offered for sale for offers over £200,000 or is available to rent for £18,000 a year.

The sales brochure from Shepard states: “Internally the unit provides an open plan seating area, with a fully fitted kitchen to the rear.

“Stairs at the back lead to the basement which comprises male and female toilet facilities, office and storage area. The previous tenant’s fir out remains in situ.”

One of the dishes available at Ciao Sorrento, Dundee.

The ground floor measures 718 sq ft which includes the restaurant and kitchen. There is also a basement area, measuring 708 sq ft, which includes toilets and storage areas.

The property has a rateable value of £17,500.

Meanwhile, in another blow for pizza lovers, fellow Dundee pizzeria Mozza also recently closed.

Although its Whitehall Street branch is shut, Mozza still has a branch in Bell Street, St Andrews.

Last week another popular restaurant in the Dundee area – Broughty Ferry tapas restaurant Sol y Sombra – was also put up for sale.

