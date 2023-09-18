Ciao Sorrento: Italian restaurant says goodbye after 25 years in Dundee

Dundee restaurant Ciao Sorrento has closed its doors after more than two decades in the city centre.

The Italian eatery has been a fixture in Dundee since the late 1990s, taking the place of T-Bone steak restaurant in Union Street.

It has been closed for several weeks and the property is now being marketed for sale by Shepard Commercial.

Ahead of its opening in November 1997, Dundee restauranteur Mike Barile said he named the restaurant after the birthplace of his parents.

He went to great lengths to import a genuine pizza oven from Italy.

He hired chef Tommaso Milano who had spent more than 20 years in various top-class Edinburgh establishments.

Tommaso and wife Joanna, who worked front of house, later took ownership of the business.

Mr Barile, who was known as Mr Union Street due to his involvement in several hospitality businesses, died in 2011, aged 81.

Opportunity for new Ciao Sorrento owners?

Ciao Sorrento is being offered for sale for offers over £200,000 or is available to rent for £18,000 a year.

The sales brochure from Shepard states: “Internally the unit provides an open plan seating area, with a fully fitted kitchen to the rear.

“Stairs at the back lead to the basement which comprises male and female toilet facilities, office and storage area. The previous tenant’s fir out remains in situ.”

The ground floor measures 718 sq ft which includes the restaurant and kitchen. There is also a basement area, measuring 708 sq ft, which includes toilets and storage areas.

The property has a rateable value of £17,500.

Meanwhile, in another blow for pizza lovers, fellow Dundee pizzeria Mozza also recently closed.

Although its Whitehall Street branch is shut, Mozza still has a branch in Bell Street, St Andrews.

Last week another popular restaurant in the Dundee area – Broughty Ferry tapas restaurant Sol y Sombra – was also put up for sale.