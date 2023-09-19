Perth and Kinross parents quizzed on sex education changes

Perth and Kinross parents are being urged to have their say on proposed changes to sex education in schools.

It comes after the existing guidance, drawn up in 2014 was labelled “outdated” by the Scottish Government.

A consultation on a raft of proposed changes will run to November 23, 2023.

The revised guidance includes five new sections. These are:

• consent and healthy relationships

• faith and belief

• gender inclusive education

• inclusion of understanding about differences of sex development/variations in sex characteristics/intersex people

• lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) inclusive education.

It also provides more detail on the process for withdrawing a child or young person from relationships, sexual health and parenthood (RSHP) education.

Scotland’s sex education a matter for families

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Parent councils have been advised the Scottish Government is consulting on its draft statutory guidance for the delivery of relationships, sexual health and parenthood (RSHP) education in schools so they can respond if they wish.

“There will be no changes to the delivery of RSHP until the new guidance is issued.”

Conservative Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Liz Smith previously raised concerns about the Scottish Government’s Health and Wellbeing Census.

The so-called school sex survey asked a series of questions about S4-S6 pupils’ sexual experiences, prompting a backlash among parents.

She said: “The most important judge of the appropriateness of this new guidance will be parents and pupils themselves.

“Lessons have hopefully been learnt from the last time when many families felt inappropriate questions were being asked.

“I would therefore encourage as many people as possible to look closely at the proposals and to voice their opinions by completing the public consultation.”