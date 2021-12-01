Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
These are the sex questions authorities want to ask your children in school

By Cheryl Peebles
December 1 2021, 1.30pm Updated: December 1 2021, 5.11pm
The health and wellbeing census in schools asks S4 to S6 pupils about their sexual experience.

Taboo – or simply just 2021?

That’s one of the many questions prompted by the revelation schoolchildren as young as 14 are being surveyed about their sexual experiences.

As news circulated of a national health and wellbeing census so did screengrabs on social media purporting to show explicit questions being posed.

They included: “How much, if any, sexual experience have you had?” Multiple choice answers included ‘oral sex’ and ‘vaginal or anal sex’.

So, we set about finding out exactly what questions S4 to S6 pupils will be asked – and after two full days of digging still only have part of the picture.

Local authorities will administer the census, and it is up to them which questions they actually ask. They can add or take away from a set of recommended questions provided by the Scottish Government.

We asked all four Tayside and Fife councils to provide us with the questions they will ask about sexual experience and not one supplied them to us.

Some 28 hours after we requested it – and after several messages back and forth attempting to clarify the contents of the census – the government sent us the recommended questions it has supplied for the relationships and sexual health section of the survey.

The first set of questions asks:

Depending on their answers, pupils may then be asked:

Again, depending on earlier answers, pupils may then be asked:

The final question asks:

 

The recommended questions were drawn up by a group established by the government including representatives and analysts from the government, Public Health Scotland, local authorities, schools and Education Scotland.

Local authorities can choose which questions to ask, while children and their parents or carers can opt out. However, it is not clear if all parents or carers will be given advance sight of the final questions themselves or just a summary of the topics to be covered.

Council’s census snub

One local authority, West Lothian, has refused to issue the survey in its current guise to schools.

Urging Dundee and Angus councils to do the same, Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden claimed the Scottish Government had completely overstepped the mark.

He said: “This survey asks children as young as 14 about explicit sexual acts and illegal activity such as drug taking.

“It should be for parents to decide how to approach such sensitive topics with their children. They are best placed to assess their children’s emotional maturity and how to raise such subjects at home.”

We asked the Scottish Government to respond to Mr Golden’s remarks.

Maurice Golden MSP.

A spokesperson said: “The census is administered by local government to provide information about the health and wellbeing of children and young people, to help improve the support that they provide.

“Whilst the Scottish Government has worked with stakeholders to design a set of questionnaires, it is for local authorities to determine which questions they actually ask.

“However, the Scottish Government fully supports administering of this important census.

“Data gathered will also enable the Scottish Government to develop a better understanding of some of the factors that influence educational outcomes.

“Parents and carers can opt out from their child taking part, and the child themselves can choose to opt out.”

Our next step was to contact local authorities in areas covered by The Courier and Evening Telegraph.

Question: Can you show us the census or the questions in it about sexual experience that will be put to pupils and can you tell us when it will be conducted?

We stressed that we were asking for the questions and not just the list of topics covered by the census.

Fife Council education chief Shelagh McLean.

Perth and Kinross Council was the first to respond, showing us the aforementioned topics and confirming they WILL be using the survey as provided to councils by the Scottish Government.

The next reply – and the most detailed breakdown from one of our local authorities – was from Angus Council, stressing that some topics were only relevant for senior pupils who will have already discussed them as part of the health and wellbeing curriculum.

Dundee City Council promised to publish the Q&A on its website when it is complete while Fife Council’s head of education and children’s services Shelagh McLean confirmed it plans to use the census in schools imminently.

Why is a health and wellbeing census being conducted?

One last key question – perhaps the most obvious one – is why is this survey being conducted?

The Scottish Government line is that statistical and research data will help plan and implement national policies and assist councils in identifying areas for local improvements.

This health and wellbeing census is to be completed by pupils from P5 to S6 during class time on computers or tablets.

Older high school kids will also be quizzed on topics also including drug and alcohol use and mental health and all will be asked about physical activity, diet, mental health, bullying, sleep patterns and body image.