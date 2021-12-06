Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Scrap school sex survey’: Our reader poll finds 80% against sex questions for children

By Cheryl Peebles
December 6 2021, 4.00pm Updated: December 6 2021, 5.19pm
Our poll found 80% against the sex questions in the health and wellbeing census.
Pressure is mounting on the government to scrap a controversial sex survey for schoolchildren – which you told us should be ditched.

The health and wellbeing census to be conducted in schools across Scotland asks kids as young as 14 about the extent of their sexual experience.

After we revealed the explicit contents of the Q&A, a poll we conducted of readers found eight in 10 respondents were against asking such questions of S4 to S6 pupils.

And as some local authorities say they won’t conduct the survey, the Scottish Conservatives have called for it to be scrapped, branding it “overly intrusive”.

However, the Scottish Government insists it would be “irresponsible” to stop a census focussing on children’s wellbeing during the pandemic.

The census will ask P5 to S6 pupils across Scotland about topics including physical activity, diet, body image and bullying.

Those in S4 and above will also be asked about alcohol, drugs and sexual experience.

One of the questions asks them how much sexual experience they have had, with answers including ‘oral sex’ and ‘vaginal or anal sex’.

A question drafted for S4 to S6 pupils by the Scottish Government for the health and wellbeing census.

We asked readers whether schoolchildren should be asked such questions and 80.22% said ‘NO’, while 17.95% said ‘YES’. Some 1.83.% voted ‘other’, with one stating ‘with parental permission’ and another ‘who cares?’.

It is understood eight councils have decided NOT to conduct the census as it is, and 12 – including Fife Council – are reviewing the contents.

Angus, Dundee City and Perth and Kinross councils are among those to confirm they WILL carry out the survey.

Local authorities have been asked to gather the data to improve support to children and young people, inform future policy and better understand factors influencing attainment.

Recommended questions have been set by the Scottish Government but councils can change them.

Children will not be asked for their names but will be identifiable by an ID number and they – or their parents or carers on their behalf – can opt out or skip questions.

Adults would be uncomfortable answering them, so it’s difficult to grasp why anyone thought they were suitable for younger people.”

Scottish Conservatives children’s spokeswoman Meghan Gallacher

The Scottish Conservatives children’s spokeswoman Meghan Gallacher wants the government to rip the survey up and start again.

She said: “Whatever its original intentions were, it’s clear that this census is not fit for purpose.

“Parents have raised concerns about privacy and the nature of the personal information being gathered by the state.

“A number of questions are overly intrusive and inappropriate for children to answer. Adults would be uncomfortable answering them, so it’s difficult to grasp why anyone thought they were suitable for younger people.”

The government said only one of the eight local authorities not participating – West Lothian Council – had cited the sensitive nature of the questions, with others having conducted their own survey, using existing local data or struggling with capacity due to Covid.

Surveys ‘play a crucial role’

A spokeswoman said: “It would be irresponsible to withdraw a census which focusses on children and young people’s health and wellbeing, particularly during the course of a pandemic.

“Health and wellbeing surveys like this one are not new and play a crucial role in ensuring children and young people have access to the help, advice and services they need.

“We are in regular dialogue with the local authorities, and monitoring progress. The latest information we have is 24 (out of 32) local authorities are taking part.”

