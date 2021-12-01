Perth High Street shop made free for use as community hub

An error occurred. Please try again.

The former Boots Opticians store in Perth is being made available for use by a range of projects in the city this December.

The unit, at 76 High Street – opposite Marks and Spencer – will host a variety of organisations this month including creative groups, charities and campaigners.

The Perth and Kinross Council initiative aims to ensure the empty shop unit is being put to good use while also bringing people into the city centre.

Free workshops and information sessions

Each weekend there will be free workshops hosted by local creatives, as part of the Unesco Perth City of Craft designation.

On December 4, artist Sarah Louise Marshall will be hosting a drop-in session for people to make glass Christmas decorations.

The following day, Ms Marshall will host a free workshop, where she will show people how to make a festive mosaic.

Organisers say booking – by emailing aday@pkc.gov.uk – is essential.

Groups to offer a variety of support

The following weekend, Taylor Waggoner, from the campaigning group Perth’s Women, will be gathering and telling stories about women in Perth and Kinross, creating posters and placards at a curated mini-museum.

During weekdays the space will be occupied by a mix of organisations who all aim to help people in different ways.

The Perth and Kinross Council waste team will show people how to make clothes and textiles last longer and how to reduce food waste, while the team from VisionPK will be on hand to provide practical advice for people with sensory impairment.

A spokesperson said: “Reducing our food waste is a really easy way to do our bit to reduce climate change.

Help in reducing food waste

“One-third of the average general waste bin in Perth and Kinross is food waste – and a large proportion of this is still edible.

“Pop by on December 16 to gather some tasty recipes for using up leftover ingredients, find out about how to prepare for your next food shop and share ideas for storing food and portion sizing.”

Asset, an aerospace charity based in Kinross, will be offering fun hands-on practical activities – including VR headsets – to deliver experiences of being in space.

Samaritans, MindSpace and other charities will also be in residence.