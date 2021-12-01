Support for Scottish independence at 55% in new poll

An error occurred. Please try again.

Support for Scottish independence has risen to 55%, according to a new poll which would flip the result of the 2014 referendum.

The poll, conducted by Ipsos MORI for STV, suggests another vote on Scotland’s future would reverse the 55-45 pro-union result.

The latest findings show support for independence is up five points compared with the last poll on independence by the same company published just before the Holyrood election in May.

All age groups apart from the oldest – those over the age of 55 – are also more likely to vote Yes in a second referendum, according to the poll.

NEW: @IpsosMORI polling finds a 10 point lead for “Yes” on Scottish independence, with 55% support and 45% against, continuing to show that things remain finely balanced pic.twitter.com/NS6MjGPorm — Kelly Beaver (@KellyIpsosMORI) December 1, 2021

The 55-45 pro-Yes result emerges when undecided voters are not included.

The poll also saw approval ratings for Boris Johnson plummet to a record low in Scotland with four in five people saying they were dissatisfied with his performance.

Nicola Sturgeon remains the highest-rated party leader.

Scots said they are pleased with the Scottish Government’s handling of the coronavirus vaccine rollout, although they are not pleased on health and education.

A total of 84% believe the Scottish Government is doing a good job on the vaccine rollout, while 48% think it has done a bad job of improving the NHS, and 46% saying they had done a bad job of education.

Nicola Sturgeon received a 58% approval rating in the poll, with Anas Sarwar receiving 45%, Douglas Ross 24%, and Boris Johnson just 16%.

Support linked to Westminster scandals

Emily Gray, managing director of Ipsos MORI Scotland, says the increased support for independence could be because of scandals engulfing Westminster.

She said: “This latest poll from Ipsos MORI and STV News indicated that the argument for Scottish independence is far from over, with a slight improvement for the Yes side.

“Given the margins of error around polling estimates, however, neither the Yes or No camps should be confident of victory at this point.

“The Yes camp may be benefitting from what has been a very bad week for Boris Johnson and the Conservatives at Westminster, with fieldwork taking place after the heated debate about MPs’ second jobs.

“This is certainly reflected in Johnson’s own ratings, which have fallen to a new low.”

SNP welcome independence boost

The new poll comes shortly after the SNP party conference where members heard more promises of another referendum before the end of 2023.

Keith Brown, depute leader of the SNP, said: “I welcome this extremely encouraging poll that shows the majority of people in Scotland would back Scotland choosing a better future as an independent country.”

He added: “However, we do not take anything for granted and will continue to make the case to the people of Scotland of how we can build a fairer, greener and more prosperous nation as an independent country.”