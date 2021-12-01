Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Support for Scottish independence at 55% in new poll

By Rachel Amery
December 1 2021, 1.46pm Updated: December 1 2021, 1.49pm
Support for Scottish independence is now up to 55%

Support for Scottish independence has risen to 55%, according to a new poll which would flip the result of the 2014 referendum.

The poll, conducted by Ipsos MORI for STV, suggests another vote on Scotland’s future would reverse the 55-45 pro-union result.

The latest findings show support for independence is up five points compared with the last poll on independence by the same company published just before the Holyrood election in May.

All age groups apart from the oldest – those over the age of 55 – are also more likely to vote Yes in a second referendum, according to the poll.

The 55-45 pro-Yes result emerges when undecided voters are not included.

The poll also saw approval ratings for Boris Johnson plummet to a record low in Scotland with four in five people saying they were dissatisfied with his performance.

Nicola Sturgeon remains the highest-rated party leader.

Scots said they are pleased with the Scottish Government’s handling of the coronavirus vaccine rollout, although they are not pleased on health and education.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

A total of 84% believe the Scottish Government is doing a good job on the vaccine rollout, while 48% think it has done a bad job of improving the NHS, and 46% saying they had done a bad job of education.

Nicola Sturgeon received a 58% approval rating in the poll, with Anas Sarwar receiving 45%, Douglas Ross 24%, and Boris Johnson just 16%.

Support linked to Westminster scandals

Emily Gray, managing director of Ipsos MORI Scotland, says the increased support for independence could be because of scandals engulfing Westminster.

She said: “This latest poll from Ipsos MORI and STV News indicated that the argument for Scottish independence is far from over, with a slight improvement for the Yes side.

“Given the margins of error around polling estimates, however, neither the Yes or No camps should be confident of victory at this point.

Scottish independence supporters

“The Yes camp may be benefitting from what has been a very bad week for Boris Johnson and the Conservatives at Westminster, with fieldwork taking place after the heated debate about MPs’ second jobs.

“This is certainly reflected in Johnson’s own ratings, which have fallen to a new low.”

SNP welcome independence boost

The new poll comes shortly after the SNP party conference where members heard more promises of another referendum before the end of 2023.

Keith Brown, depute leader of the SNP, said: “I welcome this extremely encouraging poll that shows the majority of people in Scotland would back Scotland choosing a better future as an independent country.”

He added: “However, we do not take anything for granted and will continue to make the case to the people of Scotland of how we can build a fairer, greener and more prosperous nation as an independent country.”

Nicola Sturgeon confirms ‘detailed’ work to restart on Indyref2

