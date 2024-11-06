Perth bonfire and fireworks facing axe as organising crew shrinks to 4 men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth bonfire and fireworks facing axe as organising crew shrinks to 4 men

Perth Round Table needs to recruit new members urgently if it's going to organise the annual bonfire and fireworks display next year

By Morag Lindsay
For men standing in front of pile of pallets ahead of Perth bonfire
Perth Round Table fireworks volunteers Euan Burnett, Liam Turner, Les Scott and Graham Walker . Image: DC Thomson

Perth fireworks organisers are warning this year’s bonfire night might have to be their last.

Perth Round Table has been putting on the spectacle for years.

But its membership has shrunk to just four people.

And now the team fear there won’t be a Round Table in Perth to organise the November 5 celebrations in 2025.

A fireworks display over the city of Perth.
Has Perth seen its last fireworks on bonfire night. Image: Kenny Smith.

The group raises funds, sources fireworks, builds the bonfire and books the sideshows that accompany the main event.

But the organisation’s membership has declined sharply in recent years.

The remaining four-man crew relied heavily on the goodwill of local companies and associates to pull together Tuesday night’s programme.

And they say they can’t promise the Round Table will be around to deliver the goods for Perth next November.

Volunteer Les Scott says the outlook is drastic, unless the group can attract new members.

Les Scott
Les Scott. Image: DC Thomson.

“We are currently experiencing bit of a crisis with regards to volunteers due to dwindling membership,” he said.

“There’s a real possibility that this could be the last fireworks display Perth sees on November 5.”

No volunteers, no Perth fireworks

A huge crowd attended the free bonfire and fireworks at the South Inch on Tuesday night.

The Round Tablers receive a grant of around £20,000 from Perth and Kinross Council to put on the display.

But that barely covers the price of fireworks, never mind the additional costs that come with an event on this scale.

Bonfire being built from wooden pallets
The bonfire taking shape at Perth’s South Inch ahead of Tuesday night’s fireworks display. Image: DC Thomson.

Members raise funds on the night and during the year.

They also depend on the support of local companies, who donate materials for the bonfire and vehicles and manpower to get it built.

Perth Round Table chairman Euan Burnett says the prospects for 2025 are bleak, unless the group can bolster its numbers between now and then.

“We’ve got a lot of people here to help out today,” he told The Courier, as the guy – made by pupils at Fairview School – was being plonked atop the bonfire.

“We’re fine on the day.

“But it’s all the stuff that goes on behind the scenes that we’re really struggling with.”

Round Table not what people expect

Perth Round Table is aimed at men aged 18-45.

And it’s principally a social organisation.

Euan Burnett
Perth Round Table chairman Euan Burnett. Image: DC Thomson.

Members get involved in activities such as bowling, curry nights, karting, gold panning, kayaking and ice hockey, as well as supporting the community through events like bonfire night.

Euan says he’s sure the group would have a future if people came along to one or two sessions and understood its purpose.

“It’s not about sitting around in committee meetings,” he said.

“It’s really just about friendship, and getting out and trying new things.”

To find out more, go the Round Table International website, or get in touch via the Perth Strathearn Round Table page on Facebook.

