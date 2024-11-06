Perth bonfire and fireworks facing axe as organising crew shrinks to 4 men

Perth fireworks organisers are warning this year’s bonfire night might have to be their last.

Perth Round Table has been putting on the spectacle for years.

But its membership has shrunk to just four people.

And now the team fear there won’t be a Round Table in Perth to organise the November 5 celebrations in 2025.

The group raises funds, sources fireworks, builds the bonfire and books the sideshows that accompany the main event.

But the organisation’s membership has declined sharply in recent years.

The remaining four-man crew relied heavily on the goodwill of local companies and associates to pull together Tuesday night’s programme.

And they say they can’t promise the Round Table will be around to deliver the goods for Perth next November.

Volunteer Les Scott says the outlook is drastic, unless the group can attract new members.

“We are currently experiencing bit of a crisis with regards to volunteers due to dwindling membership,” he said.

“There’s a real possibility that this could be the last fireworks display Perth sees on November 5.”

No volunteers, no Perth fireworks

A huge crowd attended the free bonfire and fireworks at the South Inch on Tuesday night.

The Round Tablers receive a grant of around £20,000 from Perth and Kinross Council to put on the display.

But that barely covers the price of fireworks, never mind the additional costs that come with an event on this scale.

Members raise funds on the night and during the year.

They also depend on the support of local companies, who donate materials for the bonfire and vehicles and manpower to get it built.

Perth Round Table chairman Euan Burnett says the prospects for 2025 are bleak, unless the group can bolster its numbers between now and then.

“We’ve got a lot of people here to help out today,” he told The Courier, as the guy – made by pupils at Fairview School – was being plonked atop the bonfire.

“We’re fine on the day.

“But it’s all the stuff that goes on behind the scenes that we’re really struggling with.”

Round Table not what people expect

Perth Round Table is aimed at men aged 18-45.

And it’s principally a social organisation.

Members get involved in activities such as bowling, curry nights, karting, gold panning, kayaking and ice hockey, as well as supporting the community through events like bonfire night.

Euan says he’s sure the group would have a future if people came along to one or two sessions and understood its purpose.

“It’s not about sitting around in committee meetings,” he said.

“It’s really just about friendship, and getting out and trying new things.”

To find out more, go the Round Table International website, or get in touch via the Perth Strathearn Round Table page on Facebook.