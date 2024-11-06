Dundee Planning Ahead: Perth Road development and Hilltown pub garden

A new residential development has been proposed for the Perth Road.

An application was this week lodged seeking permission to create five residential properties on vacant land next to the Dil’Se restaurant.

Developers say each of these will have an external balcony and private space to enjoy.

A new retail unit is also proposed for below the flats and will specifically not be for hot food or a takeaway.

A supporting statement submitted with the application says the current vacant site is “dilapidated and an eyesore”.

It added: “The development provides an opportunity to provide a valuable mixed-use contemporary intervention into the existing townscape.”

Dundee’s first street food market

Plans have been revealed for Dundee’s first street food venue in one of the city’s historic jute mills.

Mill Market is a project developed by Andy Prior and his team and will be located in the old Tay Works mill on Brown Street.

If approved, the market will located on the western side of the complex and be open seven nights a week.

It will feature eight pop up kitchens, general bars and have a wood-fired pizza oven on site.

The application details that vendors will have the flexibility to occupy a pitch for both short and long terms.

These will include “established restaurant businesses” to emerging chefs “eager to embark on their own culinary ventures”.

Hilltown pub garden

Meanwhile, a Hilltown pub is looking to create an external seating area for punters to enjoy.

The Hill Bar, once known as The Shakespeare Bar, has lodged an application with Dundee City Council to transform the existing garden space.

A drawing included in the application shows the proposed seating area will have six tables.

Broughty Ferry house

A two-storey house could be built on vacant land near a former Broughty Ferry mansion now converted into flats.

Applicant John Gibson is seeking permission from the council to build the property on land south of Anton House.

It’s proposed the house will have an ‘upside down’ layout with some of the more private accommodation on the ground floor.

The main living areas and main bedroom will be on the first floor, which the application says will “take advantage of the views”.

It added: “The site is no longer part of Anton House and has become neglected.

“The proposals have been developed to bring the site back into use, and to enhance its contribution to the conservation area.”

Dundee FC training ground

Dundee have been given the go-ahead to build a new training ground at Riverside Drive.

Plans for a new complex on the banks of the Tay were first submitted to the local council by the Dundee FC Community Trust in July.

The application sought permission to redevelop the existing pitches used for amateur football, as well as providing training space for youth teams across the city.

This includes installing a 3G pitch with floodlighting and a spectator stand, with a two-storey training facility building with office space also proposed.

Dundee owners Dark Blue Property Holdings are matching funding secured through the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund with help from the Scottish FA.

The plans went before Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday, with councillors voting to approve the application by 15 votes to five.

Another takeaway planned

A vacant unit in a Broughty Ferry shopping complex could become a hot food takeaway.

The application submitted to the local authority is seeking permission to change the use of the former newsagent at Campfield Square.

The prosed takeaway will be called Aladdin and it’s anticipated the opening hours will be from 4:00pm-10:30 pm Monday to Sunday.

