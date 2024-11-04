Dundee FC’s Riverside training centre approved by councillors

Dundee FC have been given the go-ahead to build a new training ground at Riverside Drive.

Plans for a new complex on the banks of the Tay were first submitted to the local council by the Dundee FC Community Trust in July.

The application sought permission to redevelop the existing pitches used for amateur football, as well as providing training space for youth teams across the city.

This includes installing a 3G pitch with floodlighting and a spectator stand, with a two-storey training facility building with office space also proposed.

Dundee owners Dark Blue Property Holdings are matching funding secured through the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund with help from the Scottish FA.

Calls to reject application

The plans went before Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday.

Councillors heard the application had received 61 letters of objection, including one from the West End Community Council.

During a consultation the group raised concerns that no free or low-cost community use of the facilities would be offered.

They also argued the two-storey building is “out of character” with the area and would “reduce the visual amenity of the waterfront”.

Friends of Magdalen Green also objected to the plans and addressing Monday’s committee meeting, said people in the West End felt “green spaces are under threat”.

Concerns raised by the wider public included the potential for additional traffic and congestion, flooding, and noise impacting local residents.

Letters of support also received

38 letters were submitted in support of the Riverside plans.

These argued the proposals would provide job opportunities and a “much-needed” sporting facility for the City of Discovery, as well as addressing public health needs.

In a report that went before the planning committee, council officers admitted the proposals did not fully meet Dundee’s development plan.

This is the framework which guides planning decisions made for the city.

But officers argued there were a number of mitigating factors that justified granting planning permission.

These included allowing people to get involved in sport and promoting Dundee as a sporting city

Officers concluded the report by recommending councillors approve the application.

However at Monday’s meeting, Liberal Democrat Fraser Macpherson put forward an amendment asking fellow committee members to refuse the plans.

The West End councillor argued the Riverside facility is not accessible by public transport and if approved, informal opportunities for play on the site wouldn’t be retained.

Despite this, councillors voted to approve the application by 15 votes to five.

Waiting for Camperdown decision goes on

The Riverside training facility plans are separate from Dundee FC’s proposed new stadium at Camperdown.

A training complex was initially included in the development but has since been removed.

The club are still awaiting a council decision this application.