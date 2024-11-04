Dundee FC’s Riverside training centre approved by councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee FC’s Riverside training centre approved by councillors

Plans for a new complex on the banks of the Tay were submitted to the local council by Dundee FC Community Trust in July. 

By Laura Devlin
How the proposed training hub will look. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects.
How the proposed training hub will look. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects.

Dundee FC have been given the go-ahead to build a new training ground at Riverside Drive.

Plans for a new complex on the banks of the Tay were first submitted to the local council by the Dundee FC Community Trust in July.

The application sought permission to redevelop the existing pitches used for amateur football, as well as providing training space for youth teams across the city.

This includes installing a 3G pitch with floodlighting and a spectator stand, with a two-storey training facility building with office space also proposed.

Dundee owners Dark Blue Property Holdings are matching funding secured through the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund with help from the Scottish FA.

Calls to reject application

The plans went before Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday.

Councillors heard the application had received 61 letters of objection, including one from the West End Community Council.

The proposed community football hub is situated at the city’s Riverside pitches. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects.

During a consultation the group raised concerns that no free or low-cost community use of the facilities would be offered.

They also argued the two-storey building is “out of character” with the area and would “reduce the visual amenity of the waterfront”.

Friends of Magdalen Green also objected to the plans and addressing Monday’s committee meeting, said people in the West End felt “green spaces are under threat”.

Concerns raised by the wider public included the potential for additional traffic and congestion, flooding, and noise impacting local residents.

Letters of support also received

38 letters were submitted in support of the Riverside plans.

These argued the proposals would provide job opportunities and a “much-needed” sporting facility for the City of Discovery, as well as addressing public health needs.

In a report that went before the planning committee, council officers admitted the proposals did not fully meet Dundee’s development plan.

This is the framework which guides planning decisions made for the city.

Dundee FC Community Trust’s proposed new Riverside training centre. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects.

But officers argued there were a number of mitigating factors that justified granting planning permission.

These included allowing people to get involved in sport and promoting Dundee as a sporting city

Officers concluded the report by recommending councillors approve the application.

However at Monday’s meeting, Liberal Democrat Fraser Macpherson put forward an amendment asking fellow committee members to refuse the plans.

The West End councillor argued the Riverside facility is not accessible by public transport and if approved, informal opportunities for play on the site wouldn’t be retained.

Despite this, councillors voted to approve the application by 15 votes to five.

Waiting for Camperdown decision goes on

The Riverside training facility plans are separate from Dundee FC’s proposed new stadium at Camperdown.

A training complex was initially included in the development but has since been removed.

The club are still awaiting a council decision this application.

More from Dundee FC

Ziyad Lerkeche is Dundee's latest recruit. Image: David Young
Dundee fans slam French sport title L'equipe over Ziyad Larkeche United badge gaffe
Ziyad Larkeche and Simon Murray celebrate the winner. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
6 Dundee talking points from dramatic Kilmarnock comeback
4
Dundee goalscorer Ziyad Larkeche jokes with compatriot Mo Sylla after Dundee beat Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Dundee dedicate dramatic comeback win over Kilmarnock to team-mate's new baby as Tony Docherty…
2
New Dundee loan signing Julien Vetro. Image: Dundee FC
Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides update on Julien Vetro after Dee winger was taken…
Ethan Ingram has impressed in his short time at Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's Ethan Ingram: There's loads more to come from me
Dundee boss Tony Docherty saw his side fall to a third straight home defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty looking for 'right decision' from SFA over Celtic VAR controversy
Dundee appeal to Ross Hardie after the referee awarded Celtic a second-half penalty. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee send ref chiefs extra footage of 2 controversial incidents in Celtic defeat
2
Fin Robertson
No revenge in mind for Dundee against Kilmarnock insists Fin Robertson as he opens…
Dundee appeal to Ross Hardie after the referee awarded Celtic a second-half penalty. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
4 Dundee talking points as Celtic defeat lines up make-or-break Killie clash
Tony Docherty encourages his Dundee side at Celtic Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty points to key evidence proving Dundee are 'doing things properly' as he…

Conversation