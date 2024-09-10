New Dundee stadium masterplan put forward as Camperdown training facility axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Dundee stadium masterplan put forward as Camperdown training facility axed

The Dark Blues are awaiting a decision on a planning in principle application they submitted to Dundee City Council in February. 

By Laura Devlin
Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park
A concourse outside the stadium. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.

Dundee FC have scrapped plans to build a training facility at Camperdown Park as a fresh stadium masterplan was submitted.

The Dark Blues are awaiting a decision on a planning in principle application they submitted to Dundee City Council in February.

Under the original proposals, Dee hoped to build a training centre alongside a 12,500-capacity stadium.

The facility was earmarked for unused land at Camperdown and was the only part of the development that would be built inside the park.

But the plans prompted concerns from the Dundee Civic Trust (DCT) who flagged a decades-old planning law to council chiefs.

The original masterplan of the stadium site, with the training centre proposed to the left.  Image: Holmes Miller/Dundee FC.
The updated Camperdown masterplan. Image: Holmes Miller/Dundee FC.

Passed in 1990, the act relates to the ownership and management of Camperdown Estate.

DCT claimed, under the legislation, Dundee City Council may not have the power allow the development to take place.

Riverside training plans

However, in August, a separate application was lodged with the local authority by the Dundee FC Community Trust seeking permission for a training centre at Riverside.

It will provide training space for youth teams across the city and will also be available for the first-team to use.

Dundee believe the need for a training area at Camperdown as part of the stadium project would be negated should the proposal be approved.

An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
An image of Dundee’s planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.

Now a fresh masterplan has been tabled, removing the training facility from the Camperdown proposals.

It’s understood this removes more than 80% of the objections raised in the public consultation process, with the club cooperating with the council’s planning department throughout.

In a frequently asked questions section on Dundee’s website, club chiefs John Nelms and Tim Keyes added the amendment would “enhance the Camperdown project by reducing the development’s footprint”.

Dundee FC waiting on council decision

Dundee believed a decision on the planning in permission application would be made by the council’s planning committee in August.

But the local authority sought more information from club chiefs so officers could “properly consider” the plans.

The Camperdown stadium proposals were also omitted from the September meeting of the committee, meaning a decision may not be heard until at least November.

