Stirling streets with most pavement parking fines after just two weeks revealed

More than 100 fines were issued within the first two weeks of the pavement parking ban coming into force in Stirling.

Stirling Council started handing out penalties to drivers who park on pavements, double-park, or block dropped kerbs from July 15.

A total of 118 penalty charge notices were issued to motorists who were found to have one or more wheels touching the pavement during July.

While no fines were given for double-parking, three drivers received penalties for dropped-kerb parking.

Stirling Council has received 25 appeals for pavement parking.

Stirling streets with the most pavement parking fines

In a Freedom of Information response to The Courier, the local authority revealed the locations of all fines issued in the area between July 15 and 31 this year.

The highest number of pavement parking fines were dished out on Colquhoun Street, with 27 tickets issued.

Borrowmeadow Road was another hotspot, with a total of 11 rulebreakers caught out there.

Five vehicles were issued tickets for pavement parking on St Mary’s Wynd, while four drivers parked on Forthside Way, Lower Castlehill and Wallace Crescent in Plean were all handed fines.

Three penalty tickets were received on Blane Crescent in Blanefield, Dunmore Street and Fore Road.

Two motorists have been fined on Broad Street, Burnside Crescent, Cowane Street and Cowane Street Lane, Gillies Hill, Henderson Street, Lomond Crescent, and Main Street in Kippen.

A further 38 streets had an instance of one driver being penalised for pavement parking.

Pavement parking bans came into force across Scotland after after councils received fresh powers from the Scottish Government under the Transport (Scotland) Act in December.

Drivers face a fine of up to £100 for the offence, though this is reduced to £50 if the fine is paid within 14 days.

The new legislation does allow councils to exclude some streets from enforcement, as long as certain conditions are met.

Currently, there are no exempt streets in Stirling.

Before the ban was introduced locally, a Dunblane mum with MS said she had been forced to abandon trips to the park with her three-year-old son due to inconsiderate parking.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook