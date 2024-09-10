Stirling streets with most pavement parking fines after just two weeks revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling streets with most pavement parking fines after just two weeks revealed

A total of 118 penalty charge notices were handed out to motorists who were found to have one or more wheels touching the pavement.

By Isla Glen
Pavement parking on Borrowmeadow Road in 2023. Image: Google Maps
Pavement parking on Borrowmeadow Road in 2023. Image: Google Maps

More than 100 fines were issued within the first two weeks of the pavement parking ban coming into force in Stirling.

Stirling Council started handing out penalties to drivers who park on pavements, double-park, or block dropped kerbs from July 15.

A total of 118 penalty charge notices were issued to motorists who were found to have one or more wheels touching the pavement during July.

While no fines were given for double-parking, three drivers received penalties for dropped-kerb parking.

Stirling Council has received 25 appeals for pavement parking.

Stirling streets with the most pavement parking fines

In a Freedom of Information response to The Courier, the local authority revealed the locations of all fines issued in the area between July 15 and 31 this year.

The highest number of pavement parking fines were dished out on Colquhoun Street, with 27 tickets issued.

Borrowmeadow Road was another hotspot, with a total of 11 rulebreakers caught out there.

Five vehicles were issued tickets for pavement parking on St Mary’s Wynd, while four drivers parked on Forthside Way, Lower Castlehill and Wallace Crescent in Plean were all handed fines.

Three penalty tickets were received on Blane Crescent in Blanefield, Dunmore Street and Fore Road.

Two motorists have been fined on Broad Street, Burnside Crescent, Cowane Street and Cowane Street Lane, Gillies Hill, Henderson Street, Lomond Crescent, and Main Street in Kippen.

A further 38 streets had an instance of one driver being penalised for pavement parking.

Pavement parking bans came into force across Scotland after after councils received fresh powers from the Scottish Government under the Transport (Scotland) Act in December.

Drivers face a fine of up to £100 for the offence, though this is reduced to £50 if the fine is paid within 14 days.

The new legislation does allow councils to exclude some streets from enforcement, as long as certain conditions are met.

Currently, there are no exempt streets in Stirling.

Before the ban was introduced locally, a Dunblane mum with MS said she had been forced to abandon trips to the park with her three-year-old son due to inconsiderate parking.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation