Start date revealed for pavement parking ban in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Start date revealed for pavement parking ban in Stirling

Stirling Council will start issuing fines to drivers who park on pavements, double park or block dropped kerbs.

By Andrew Robson
Stirling council to enforce Pavement Parking rules from July
Kim Cramond and her three-year-old son, Cameron. Image: Whyler Photos/Stirling Council

Drivers in Stirling will face fines for parking on pavements within weeks after a start date for the scheme was revealed.

Stirling Council will start issuing fines to drivers who park on pavements, double park or block dropped kerbs from July 15.

New regulations came into force across Scotland in December, giving local authorities the power to ticket drivers for inconsiderate parking.

The rules are designed to make pavements more accessible for people with mobility issues, visual impairments and those with pushchairs.

Stirling pavement parking to begin in July

Drivers will face £100 fines for having one or more wheels of their vehicle touching the pavement.

Parking on grass verges is also prohibited under the legislation.

Those who double park or block dropped kerbs will also face a fine.

The penalty is reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

The legislation does allow councils to exclude some streets from enforcement – as long as certain conditions are met.

However, there are no exemptions currently planned in Stirling.

Dunblane mum says ‘pavements are for people, not vehicles’

Kim Cramond, a wheelchair user from Dunblane, has welcomed the new rules, saying it will make pavements safer for her and her three-year-old son, Cameron.

She said: “There have been times when I’ve been taking Cameron to the park and we’ve had to return home because we can’t get past a car that’s inconsiderately parked on the pavement.

“I understand motorists don’t always park this way because they’re selfish.

The new rules will be enforced in Stirling from July.
The new rules will be enforced in Stirling from July. Image: Whyler Photos/Stirling Council

“People park their cars without thinking, perhaps to save it from being scratched.

“I’ve done it too in the past, but keeping a car safe isn’t more important than keeping people safe.

“I’m pleased to see enforcement coming in because it’s a chance to educate motorists.

“Pavements are for people, not vehicles.”

Dundee and Angus councils have already started enforcing the ban.

More from News

Stephen Lawrence was murdered by a gang of racists in Eltham, south-east London, in April 1993 (Family handout/PA)
CPS upholds decision not to charge Stephen Lawrence murder probe officers
Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon (David Parry/PA)
Tommy Robinson facing fresh contempt of court claim
Ian Henderson gave evidence to the inquiry on Tuesday (Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA)
Post Office involved in ‘possibly a criminal conspiracy’ – forensic accountant
Bethany Clark with her business plan for her new Exchange Street beauty studio. Image: Bethany Clark/James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee woman to launch new 'Instagrammable' beauty studio aged just 21
A man charged with membership of a terrorist organisation and the preparation of a so-called high treasonous enterprise is led into the courtroom at the Higher Regional Court in Munich (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)
Eight people on trial accused of plotting to overthrow German government
Mahir and Ergin Gul have opened the cafe on Friars Street. Image: Mahir Gul
New Mediterranean-inspired cafe opens in Stirling city centre
140year-old Khandi, right, nine-year-old Amelia (centre), and seven-year-old Malik went missing after leaving Thorpe Park (Surrey Police/PA)
Three children missing after leaving Thorpe Park
Uber is set to shake up Dundee's taxi industry. Image: Shutterstock/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Uber granted licence to run in Dundee in major shake-up for city's taxi industry
Real Madrid played Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley (Joe Giddens/PA)
Real Madrid security staff member ‘put hands round throat’ of steward
Long tailbacks along Bothwell Street in Dunfermline.
Dunfermline roadworks: Contractors 'hit with abuse' as delivery driver fears parcels won't get delivered

Conversation