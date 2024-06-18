Start date revealed for pavement parking ban in Stirling

Drivers in Stirling will face fines for parking on pavements within weeks after a start date for the scheme was revealed.

Stirling Council will start issuing fines to drivers who park on pavements, double park or block dropped kerbs from July 15.

New regulations came into force across Scotland in December, giving local authorities the power to ticket drivers for inconsiderate parking.

The rules are designed to make pavements more accessible for people with mobility issues, visual impairments and those with pushchairs.

Stirling pavement parking to begin in July

Drivers will face £100 fines for having one or more wheels of their vehicle touching the pavement.

Parking on grass verges is also prohibited under the legislation.

Those who double park or block dropped kerbs will also face a fine.

The penalty is reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

The legislation does allow councils to exclude some streets from enforcement – as long as certain conditions are met.

However, there are no exemptions currently planned in Stirling.

Dunblane mum says ‘pavements are for people, not vehicles’

Kim Cramond, a wheelchair user from Dunblane, has welcomed the new rules, saying it will make pavements safer for her and her three-year-old son, Cameron.

She said: “There have been times when I’ve been taking Cameron to the park and we’ve had to return home because we can’t get past a car that’s inconsiderately parked on the pavement.

“I understand motorists don’t always park this way because they’re selfish.

“People park their cars without thinking, perhaps to save it from being scratched.

“I’ve done it too in the past, but keeping a car safe isn’t more important than keeping people safe.

“I’m pleased to see enforcement coming in because it’s a chance to educate motorists.

“Pavements are for people, not vehicles.”

Dundee and Angus councils have already started enforcing the ban.