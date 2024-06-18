Dunfermline roadworks: Contractors ‘hit with abuse’ as delivery driver fears parcels won’t get delivered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Dunfermline roadworks: Contractors ‘hit with abuse’ as delivery driver fears parcels won’t get delivered

Fife Council says the 16-week project is "necessary" to accommodate 8,000 new homes in the city.

By Neil Henderson
Long tailbacks along Bothwell Street in Dunfermline.
Long tailbacks along Bothwell Street in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Roadworkers in Dunfermline say they have been subjected to abuse after major roadworks in the city got under way.

Drivers have faced long queues at Bothwell Gardens roundabout in recent days after the start of the 16-week project.

There was anger on Sunday when the roadworks started a day earlier than advertised.

Fife Council has since apologised.

However, there are fears the roadworks – which involve four-way temporary traffic lights – will cause “chaos” in the weeks ahead.

The project will last for 16 weeks. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

One contractor working at the site says he has already faced abuse and complaints from disgruntled drivers.

He told The Courier: “The road restrictions and lights are in place to make it safe for everyone.

“Some impatient drivers have been beeping their horns in anger.

“We’ve even had a few shouting abuse out of their windows as they go past.

“There’s just no need for it, we’re only trying to do our job.”

Dunfermline roadworks a ‘no-go zone for drivers’

Other workers are worried about the impact the roadworks will have on their jobs.

One courier, who asked not to be named, said the roadworks had already made the area a “no-go zone” for motorists.

He said: “It’s an absolute nightmare for me as I deliver to addresses on all sides of the roundabout.

“Normally I’d be criss-crossing in and out again using Bothwell Street, Woodmill Street and Nethertown Broad Street.

“But with a four-way traffic lights system and lane closures now in place, I’m left stuck in endless tailbacks and queues.

“I’ve already experienced a delay of over half an hour.

Drivers queuing on St Margaret's Drive.
Drivers queuing on St Margarets Drive. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Long tailbacks for drivers due to the Bothwell Gardens roundabout roadworks in Dunfermline.
Cars queuing at the temporary traffic lights. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

“That’s just not sustainable if it’s to go on for 20 weeks and has practically made the area a no-go zone.”

Signs at the site initially said the work would last for 20 weeks, but these have since been updated to say 16 weeks.

Another driver who sat in queues on Woodmill Street on Monday said he had been waiting to get through the lights for more than 20 minutes.

He said: “It’s ridiculous, and I’ll be certainly avoiding the area completely from now on.”

Bus passenger late for work due to Dunfermline roadworks

The congestion led to the cancellation of several Stagecoach bus services on Monday.

Bus passenger Julie Carmichael said: “I asked to be let off the bus as it’s quicker to walk.

“I’m already late for work but what can I do?

“All the passengers on the bus were up in arms about it and this is only the start of it.

“Maybe they should think about working on the roadworks through the night to speed things up.”

Councillor Altany Craik, the council’s roads spokesperson, has already admitted the local authority had been “caught off guard” when the roadworks began a day early.

John Mitchell, head of roads and transportation services at Fife Council, has also apologised for the “confusion and disruption” caused on Sunday.

Resurfacing work has begun at Bothwell Gardens roundabout in Dunfermline.
Resurfacing work at the roundabout. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

He said: “We incorrectly advised that the Bothwell Gardens Roundabout roadworks wouldn’t be starting until Monday, however, it was agreed with the contractor that they could set up the traffic management on Sunday so that the measures could be tested, and signal timings adjusted before the roadworks began.

“I’m pleased to say that traffic moved much better during Monday morning’s busy period, and we will work with the contractor to ensure that delays are minimised as much as practicable.

“We have now updated all signs to advise that the roadworks, which have now started, will run for 16 weeks.

‘These roadworks have been identified as necessary’

“It should be made clear that these works have been identified as necessary to help mitigate the traffic impacts of the major housing development planned for Dunfermline over the next 20 years, comprising some 8,000 new homes, and the works are being funded by developers.

“While this improvement has been identified as critical to allow the expansion to occur, unfortunately, due to the location, there will be a significant impact on the travelling public during the works.

The Dunfermline roadworks are to last for 20 weeks.
Road workers say they have faced abuse. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Signs originally said the roadworks would last for 20 weeks. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“We would ask that people where possible consider alternative routes and allow more time for their journeys.

“We appreciate that there are local events during the period of the roadworks, and we will look to minimise delays as much as practicable.”

The roadworks will involve the resurfacing and signal upgrades at Elgin Street and Moodie Street crossroads.

Traffic lights will also be added to the roundabout.

