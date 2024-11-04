Fife College forced to close Dunfermline campus due to ‘unplanned’ gas repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife College forced to close Dunfermline campus due to ‘unplanned’ gas repairs

Graduation ceremonies at Dunfermline Abbey will go ahead as planned.

By Neil Henderson
Fife College's Halbeath campus in Dunfermline.
Fife College's Halbeath campus in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View.

Fife College’s Dunfermline campus at Halbeath has been forced to close on Tuesday due to “unplanned gas repairs”.

The college facility, on Pittsburgh Road, will be closed to all students and staff as essential repairs are carried out.

Halbeath campus accommodates up to 6,000 students plus staff.

Students directly affected by the sudden closure will be advised of alternative study provision, including the availability of online learning options.

However, the college insists that the graduation ceremony at Dunfermline Abbey on Tuesday will go ahead as planned.

Halbeath campus to remain closed on Tuesday

A spokesperson for the college said “unplanned gas repairs”  were to blame for the sudden closure.

They added:  “Due to unplanned gas repairs in the area of our Dunfermline campus, our Dunfermline campus will be closed on Tuesday.

“The College will reach out directly to those affected to inform them and arrange alternative study options, including online learning where possible.

“Please note that our Graduation Ceremony at Dunfermline Abbey will not be affected and will go ahead as planned.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Graduation ceremonies at Dunfermline Abbey will go ahead

Work on the £220m new super campus, which already hosts neighbouring high schools, St Columba’s and Woodmill, is all but complete.

The college is due to open in the new facility in 2025.

