Fife College forced to close Dunfermline campus due to ‘unplanned’ gas repairs

Fife College’s Dunfermline campus at Halbeath has been forced to close on Tuesday due to “unplanned gas repairs”.

The college facility, on Pittsburgh Road, will be closed to all students and staff as essential repairs are carried out.

Halbeath campus accommodates up to 6,000 students plus staff.

Students directly affected by the sudden closure will be advised of alternative study provision, including the availability of online learning options.

However, the college insists that the graduation ceremony at Dunfermline Abbey on Tuesday will go ahead as planned.

A spokesperson for the college said “unplanned gas repairs” were to blame for the sudden closure.

They added: “Due to unplanned gas repairs in the area of our Dunfermline campus, our Dunfermline campus will be closed on Tuesday.

“The College will reach out directly to those affected to inform them and arrange alternative study options, including online learning where possible.

“Please note that our Graduation Ceremony at Dunfermline Abbey will not be affected and will go ahead as planned.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Work on the £220m new super campus, which already hosts neighbouring high schools, St Columba’s and Woodmill, is all but complete.

The college is due to open in the new facility in 2025.