Kinghorn lifeboat crew pull man to safety after dinghy capsizes in Forth

Lifeboat scrambled after dinghy capsizes in the Firth of Forth.

By Neil Henderson
Kinghorn lifeboat.
Kinghorn lifeboat. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Kinghorn lifeboat crew have pulled a man to safety after his dinghy capsized in the Firth of Forth on Monday evening.

The lifeboat craft was scrambled shortly after 8pm after reports of a man in difficulty off the coast near Longniddry.

One vessel was dispatched and searched the coastline before locating the stricken sailor.

Crew members pulled the man to safety before escorting him back to shore.

Kinghorn lifeboat launched

The man is understood to be uninjured.

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “We received the alert at 8.03pm of a man in the Firth of Forth after a dinghy overturned.

Kinghorn lifeboat was launched and eventually located the man in the water close to Longniddry.

Crew members pulled him to safety and escorted him by to shore.

“There were no reported injuries.”

 

Conversation