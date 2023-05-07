New Fife College principal admits ‘difficult decisions’ ahead amid funding cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Fife College principal admits ‘difficult decisions’ ahead amid funding cuts

Jim Metcalfe has taken on the role of leading one of Scotland's biggest further education institutions.

By Neil Henderson
New Fife College principal Jim Metcalfe. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
New Fife College principal Jim Metcalfe. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The new principal of Fife College admits “difficult decisions” lie ahead amid an ongoing row over funding cuts to the sector.

The 44-year-old believes the college is ideally placed to meet the demands presented by growth in certain areas of the the local economy.

But he also takes the reins at a time when the higher education sector is struggling for financial support.

Earlier this week, principals across Tayside and Fife hit out after the Scottish Government reversed plans to hand £46 million to colleges and universities.

College challenges ‘should not be underestimated’

Speaking before this week’s funding U-turn emerged, Mr Metcalfe told The Courier: “The whole college sector in Scotland is facing some significant cuts to core funding and they should not be underestimated.

“It’s important for people to know that this will continue and it will involve some difficult decisions over the coming years.

“Colleges across Scotland will have to face those together as well as individually, and our priority here is to maintain a relentless focus on the quality of education that we provide for all the people who come to learn from us.

“We will also need to work with our colleagues to find efficiencies that we can, to meet those challenges that will come.

Mr Metcalfe says there are big challenges for Fife College. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We are doing everything we can to avoid redundancies at the college, but we have to accept that we are facing a serious national problem.

“We are facing fundamental cuts to the funding that underpins the provision of skill in Scotland.”

Despite the challenges, the principal believes Fife College – and the 20,000 students it teaches a year across five campuses – remains well-placed to support the economy in the kingdom and beyond.

Mr Metcalfe, former chief executive at College Development Network, said: “The big ticket issue for me is that Fife College has to be really closely connected to what the economic opportunities are for Fife.

“That’s the brief I’ve been set by the board coming into the college.

‘Huge opportunities’ at Green Freeport and Rosyth dockyard

“We have to ask ourselves: ‘Where’s the Fife economy going to grow? Where are the next big job opportunities coming from?

“‘What is the growth in incomes and salaries? And will we be well-matched to meet that demand?’

“Further enhancing our strong relationship with more than 100 top businesses across the region and creating new ties has to be a priority.

“I can visualise huge opportunities with the development of the Forth Green Freeport and growth of Rosyth dockyard.”

Construction has already begun on a new £220m super campus in Dunfermline that will host the college and neighbouring high schools, St Columba’s and Woodmill.

Mr Metcalfe says this facility will provide a unique opportunity for Fife and its residents.

Construction of the new super campus continues. Image: Fife College
How the new campus will look. Image: Fife College

He said: “The new campus offers an incredible opportunity to develop pathways from school to college.

“It’s on course to open in 2025 and it’s the first of its kind in the UK to have two big secondary education providers on site.

“That is a huge opportunity for us to make that progression of learning more efficient.”

Mr Metcalfe also wants to maintain Fife College’s claim to being the “best positive destination” college in Scotland.

He added: “If you come here and you complete your course, you are investing in the future, and we will give you the best possible chance to progress.

“We want that to continue.”

