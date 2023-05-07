New Fife College principal admits ‘difficult decisions’ ahead amid funding cuts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new principal of Fife College admits “difficult decisions” lie ahead amid an ongoing row over funding cuts to the sector.

Jim Metcalfe has taken on the role of leading one of Scotland’s biggest further education institutions.

The 44-year-old believes the college is ideally placed to meet the demands presented by growth in certain areas of the the local economy.

But he also takes the reins at a time when the higher education sector is struggling for financial support.

Earlier this week, principals across Tayside and Fife hit out after the Scottish Government reversed plans to hand £46 million to colleges and universities.

College challenges ‘should not be underestimated’

Speaking before this week’s funding U-turn emerged, Mr Metcalfe told The Courier: “The whole college sector in Scotland is facing some significant cuts to core funding and they should not be underestimated.

“It’s important for people to know that this will continue and it will involve some difficult decisions over the coming years.

“Colleges across Scotland will have to face those together as well as individually, and our priority here is to maintain a relentless focus on the quality of education that we provide for all the people who come to learn from us.

“We will also need to work with our colleagues to find efficiencies that we can, to meet those challenges that will come.

“We are doing everything we can to avoid redundancies at the college, but we have to accept that we are facing a serious national problem.

“We are facing fundamental cuts to the funding that underpins the provision of skill in Scotland.”

Despite the challenges, the principal believes Fife College – and the 20,000 students it teaches a year across five campuses – remains well-placed to support the economy in the kingdom and beyond.

Mr Metcalfe, former chief executive at College Development Network, said: “The big ticket issue for me is that Fife College has to be really closely connected to what the economic opportunities are for Fife.

“That’s the brief I’ve been set by the board coming into the college.

‘Huge opportunities’ at Green Freeport and Rosyth dockyard

“We have to ask ourselves: ‘Where’s the Fife economy going to grow? Where are the next big job opportunities coming from?

“‘What is the growth in incomes and salaries? And will we be well-matched to meet that demand?’

“Further enhancing our strong relationship with more than 100 top businesses across the region and creating new ties has to be a priority.

“I can visualise huge opportunities with the development of the Forth Green Freeport and growth of Rosyth dockyard.”

Construction has already begun on a new £220m super campus in Dunfermline that will host the college and neighbouring high schools, St Columba’s and Woodmill.

Mr Metcalfe says this facility will provide a unique opportunity for Fife and its residents.

He said: “The new campus offers an incredible opportunity to develop pathways from school to college.

“It’s on course to open in 2025 and it’s the first of its kind in the UK to have two big secondary education providers on site.

“That is a huge opportunity for us to make that progression of learning more efficient.”

Mr Metcalfe also wants to maintain Fife College’s claim to being the “best positive destination” college in Scotland.

He added: “If you come here and you complete your course, you are investing in the future, and we will give you the best possible chance to progress.

“We want that to continue.”