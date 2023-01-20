Construction of new Fife College campus to create 400 jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 400 jobs could be created during the construction of the major new Fife school and college campus.

Balfour Beatty has won a £90 million contract for the design and construction of the new Dunfermline Learning Campus.

It will incorporate students from Fife College plus new St Columba’s RC High School and Woodmill High School buildings.

The facility is being built on a 58-acre site at Halbeath.

Once complete, the campus will bring together around 4,500 school pupils and college students from Fife College.

Balfour Beatty will be responsible for the delivery of three interlinking buildings spanning over 20,000 sqm.

They will house state-of-the-art teaching facilities and learning spaces for students, staff and business clients.

As part of its commitment to leaving a lasting, positive legacy for the communities in which it operates, Balfour Beatty has committed to 50% of its workforce being made up of people from the local area.

‘It is testament to our experience’

Hector MacAulay, managing director of Balfour Beatty’s regional business in Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to design and construct the new Fife College campus in Dunfermline.

“It is testament to our significant experience and expertise in delivering further education projects in Scotland.

“Throughout, we will remain steadfast in our commitment to positively impacting local communities and stimulating economic growth, providing numerous employment opportunities for local people as well as work experience placements for students.”

Main construction is scheduled to commence later this month.

Pupils expected at new Fife schools in 2024

The first cohort of school and college students are expected in August 2024.

The firm said at peak construction, it will employ approximately 400 people including a number of apprenticeship and graduate positions.

A £5m contract for fitting out the buildings was recently awarded to Fife firm Deanestor.

Drone footage shows the progress developers have made at the new Dunfermline school and college campus.

;

The £220 million project is jointly funded by Fife Council, Fife College and the Scottish Government.

In addition to the indoor facilities, the campus will be fully equipped with brand new outdoor facilities, including a multi-use outdoor sports area.