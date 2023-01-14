David Wotherspoon: St Johnstone is a club with loyalty right through it and I’ve got a special connection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

David Wotherspoon: St Johnstone is a club with loyalty right through it and I’ve got a special connection

By Eric Nicolson
January 14 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 14 2023, 12.01pm
David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.
David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.

David Wotherspoon has a special bond with St Johnstone and its supporters.

And he doesn’t want that ended anytime soon.

Rightly talked about as the club’s greatest-ever player, Wotherspoon has three winners’ medals to his name from 10 years spent at McDiarmid Park.

A few weeks ago he further enhanced that claim by becoming the first Saint to get World Cup game-time.

The Perthshire pride in one of their own hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Wotherspoon’s latest contract only has a few months left on it.

But now that talks about extending it are underway, being wanted by the fans and manager Callum Davidson are big reasons for the 32-year-old wishing to stay at his hometown club and keep the good times coming.

“You want your manager to want you at the club, you want to feel loved at the club,” said Wotherspoon.

“It sounds a basic thing but it’s always the most important thing.

“I have throughout my career and I still do.”

The reaction to Wotherspoon’s selection for the Qatar finals and then his substitute appearance in Canada’s third group game summed up the player-fanbase connection.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I’ve had incredible support.

“Even now, I still see Canada flags across in the Main Stand and the East Stand.

“It was incredible and my family obviously have shown me what support there was while I was away at the World Cup.

“It’s just great that I’ve got this connection with the club, living here while I was growing up and being a boyhood fan. It’s just special to me.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time and I hope it continues.”

Testimonials

There isn’t a club in the country with a conveyor belt of testimonial seasons to compare to St Johnstone.

Loyalty has been a two-way street.

“I think I’ve been here for most of them,” said Wotherspoon.

“I’ve been here that long!

“It’s that sort of club that’s got a loyalty right through it.

“I’ve been through a few of the testimonials (Dave Mackay, Steven Anderson and Chris Millar). There’s one (Murray Davidson’s) that’s going on right now.

“It’s a loyalty club and if you put effort into this club then it will be rewarded.”

Can he see himself playing his club football anywhere else?

“At the moment I am obviously playing for St Johnstone,” said Wotherspoon.

“This is my 10th season and I’m loving every minute of it.

“We’ve had our highs and lows throughout but I am really enjoying it here.”

Mini low

Last season was, of course, the biggest and longest-running low for Wotherspoon. Both in terms of his injury lay-off and the relegation battle he wasn’t able to help his team-mates in.

With that perspective in mind, the current four-game losing streak can be described as a mini-low.

“I was feeling it the exact same as the boys last season,” he said.

“We’ve picked ourselves back up since then and we want to get back to the high places again.

“We know we’ve got a squad that can do that.

“Last season we struggled throughout to go on a run. This season we’ve done it already.

“Now we need to get back to winning ways against Livingston.

David Wotherspoon’s last start was against Ross County. Image: SNS

“We’ve maybe not started the games particularly well recently so we could do a bit better there.

“But I think we’ve got the belief and the confidence to get three points this weekend.

“It’s a very tight league but we want to push to go up the way instead of down the way.

“We are constantly looking up. But at the same time, we need to focus on ourselves and what we are doing rather than what’s round about us.”

Wotherspoon has only started one match since his return from Qatar.

“Everyone is in the same situation,” said the former Hibs man. “Everyone wants to play football.

“I want to start games, I’m competitive. There are a lot of places up for grabs and the boys are fighting for each one.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
John Mahon.
John Mahon reflects on 'tough few months' at St Johnstone after signing for Sligo…
Adam Montgomery. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone secure second Adam Montgomery loan from Celtic
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
John Mahon. Image: SNS.
John Mahon is released by St Johnstone, with return to Ireland expected to follow
Max Kucheriavyi and Callum Davidson during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
'Quality' St Johnstone kid Max Kucheriavyi unlucky to not get more Premiership game time…
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone comeback striker Chris Kane takes another big step forward as shooting practice…
Charlie Gilmour was on-loan at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour needs ankle operation as Cove Rangers loan is cut…
Adam Montgomery returning to Celtic has given Callum Booth and Tony Gallacher a St Johnstone first team chance. Images: SNS.
Door not shut on Adam Montgomery return from Celtic as Tony Gallacher and Callum…

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…
Chalmers is heading for the exit door. Image: SNS
Logan Chalmers recalled by Dundee United amid talks over England switch
Yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…

Editor's Picks