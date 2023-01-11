St Johnstone open contract talks with Canada World Cup star David Wotherspoon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have opened contract talks with David Wotherspoon.

The Perth club’s World Cup star is out of contract in the summer and Saints boss Callum Davidson has confirmed he wants to keep the three-time cup winner at McDiarmid Park beyond the summer.

“There is dialogue,” said Davidson.

“David’s a key part of our squad and team. A new contract is definitely something we’re talking about.

“We’ll put in our best offer.”

Just another feather in the cap of David Wotherspoon. The greatest ever Saint. @Spoony_10 pic.twitter.com/9pRH3s2tu1 — St Johnstone Fans (@StJohnstoneFans) December 1, 2022

Davidson is also hopeful that another key member of his team, Stevie May, will agree terms in the near future.

Wotherspoon signed for Saints 10 years ago from Hibs and is considered by many to be the club’s greatest ever player.

Not only is he the only man to have started three cup finals, he achieved another St Johnstone first when he made an appearance in Canada’s last game of the recent World Cup in Qatar.