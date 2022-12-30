Stevie May close to signing new St Johnstone contract, as Callum Davidson reveals virus blow ahead of Dundee United game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stevie May close to signing new St Johnstone contract, as Callum Davidson reveals virus blow ahead of Dundee United game

By Eric Nicolson
December 30 2022, 10.24pm
St Johnstone's Stevie May is close to signing a new contract. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone's Stevie May is close to signing a new contract. Image: SNS.

Stevie May is close to signing a new contract with St Johnstone, manager Callum Davidson has revealed.

The 30-year-old’s current deal runs out in the summer and extending his Perth stay is a high priority.

Davidson believes that the three-time cup winner has got plenty of good years left in him at the top Scottish football.

And it looks like he’ll be spending them at McDiarmid Park.

“We are pretty much in the latter stages of discussions with Stevie,” Davidson reported.

“So hopefully we can get something sorted out as soon as we can because it would be great to have him here for a few more years.

“He’s a good age and is in a good place.

“You can see from his performances how important he can be for us, especially when he’s playing regularly.

“When I first came in he was probably in and out of the team a bit but I think the goal in the play-offs really helped him.

“He hasn’t looked back from that really. He’s playing with maturity and is going from strength to strength.”

Stevie May scored one of Saints’ two goals against Hearts. Image: SNS.

May scored his fifth goal of the season from the penalty spot in the 3-2 defeat to Hearts in midweek.

It was part of another man-of-the-match performance.

“I thought he was excellent against Hearts the other night and was the catalyst for us, leading from the front,” said Davidson.

“He was full of energy and demanded things from others on the pitch.

“We have worked hard with Stevie to get him to this level of fitness and keep him there.

“He’s been doing different little training programmes and is in a really good place right now.

“Hopefully that continues and his partnership with Nicky Clark, or Theo Bair and Connor McLennan can keep getting better.”

Virus hits Perth squad

Meanwhile, there will be a few late selection calls for the clash with Dundee United on Monday.

“We have a virus going around the place at the moment,” said Davidson.

“Nicky Clark had it and there are a few others who are off at the moment.

“Theo Bair felt his hamstring after the Celtic game too, so that’s why he missed out against Hearts.

“We will just have to assess them all over the next few days and see how everyone is.”

