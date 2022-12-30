Stevie May close to signing new St Johnstone contract, as Callum Davidson reveals virus blow ahead of Dundee United game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevie May is close to signing a new contract with St Johnstone, manager Callum Davidson has revealed.

The 30-year-old’s current deal runs out in the summer and extending his Perth stay is a high priority.

Davidson believes that the three-time cup winner has got plenty of good years left in him at the top Scottish football.

And it looks like he’ll be spending them at McDiarmid Park.

“We are pretty much in the latter stages of discussions with Stevie,” Davidson reported.

“So hopefully we can get something sorted out as soon as we can because it would be great to have him here for a few more years.

“He’s a good age and is in a good place.

“You can see from his performances how important he can be for us, especially when he’s playing regularly.

“When I first came in he was probably in and out of the team a bit but I think the goal in the play-offs really helped him.

“He hasn’t looked back from that really. He’s playing with maturity and is going from strength to strength.”

May scored his fifth goal of the season from the penalty spot in the 3-2 defeat to Hearts in midweek.

It was part of another man-of-the-match performance.

“I thought he was excellent against Hearts the other night and was the catalyst for us, leading from the front,” said Davidson.

“He was full of energy and demanded things from others on the pitch.

“We have worked hard with Stevie to get him to this level of fitness and keep him there.

“He’s been doing different little training programmes and is in a really good place right now.

“Hopefully that continues and his partnership with Nicky Clark, or Theo Bair and Connor McLennan can keep getting better.”

Virus hits Perth squad

Meanwhile, there will be a few late selection calls for the clash with Dundee United on Monday.

“We have a virus going around the place at the moment,” said Davidson.

“Nicky Clark had it and there are a few others who are off at the moment.

“Theo Bair felt his hamstring after the Celtic game too, so that’s why he missed out against Hearts.

“We will just have to assess them all over the next few days and see how everyone is.”