Description released of three women suspected of stealing thousands from woman, 83, in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A description has been released of three women police believe stole money from an elderly woman in Perth.

Police are investigating the theft, in which a four-figure sum of money was stolen from an 83-year-old woman in St John’s Shopping Centre.

The pensioner had just withdrawn money from the bank when she was approached by three women in the city centre on December 22.

She did not notice the money was missing until she tried to buy something and realised it was not in her bag.

The money was intended for Christmas shopping and thought to have been taken between 3.45pm and 4.15pm.

Descriptions issued of three women believed to have stolen money

Descriptions of the three women have been issued and police ask anyone with information to get in touch

CCTV footage is also being reviewed.

All three are described as around 5ft tall and of stocky build.

The first woman is in her late 50s and was wearing dark bulky clothing and a hat.

The second is in her 30s with long, curly brown hair.

The third woman is also in her 30s but no further description has been given.

Constable Neil Munro said: “I would ask members of the public to think back and consider if they recognise the descriptions of the women who we believe targeted the elderly lady.

“If anyone has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please get in touch with us.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2285 of December 22.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.”