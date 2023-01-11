Man who died at Rejects store in Kirkcaldy named as 62-year-old Bill Ireland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who died at Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy has been named by police.

Bill Ireland, 62, died on Friday while working at the St Clair Street store.

Two women, aged 35 and 57, have been arrested and charged with culpable homicide in connection with the death.

They appeared at Kirkcaldy Sherriff Court in private on Monday, where they also each faced a charge of shoplifting.

Neither submitted a plea and both were released on bail.

Another woman, aged 18, has been arrested and charged with shoplifting in connection with the same incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm on Friday, police were called to shop premises on St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy.

“A 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The 62-year-old man can now be named as Bill Ireland.

“Two women, aged 35 and 57 years, have been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

“They appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Rejects Kirkcaldy closed following death

Rejects closed following the death on Friday and remained shut on Saturday. It has since re-opened.

Emergency services were at the scene for several hours on Friday.