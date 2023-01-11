NFUS fears impact on food security if farms lose energy aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NFUS fears impact on food security if farms lose energy aid

By Nancy Nicolson
January 11 2023, 4.55pm Updated: January 12 2023, 8.41am
FOOD SECURITY: Producers who rely on electricity to store fresh fruit and vegetables face large cost increases.
NFU Scotland (NFUS) has warned of  implications for food security if the farming industry loses out on the highest rate of energy support in the UK Government’s Energy Bill Relief Scheme review.

High energy businesses have been offered support for electricity that amounts to £89 per megawatt hour (MWh) with a price threshold of £185 per MWh, and gas relief is £40 per MWh with a price threshold of £99 per MWh.

The publication of further information on the relief scheme is expected by the end of March, but  the union says is is “deeply concerned” that farming businesses will be classified as non-high energy businesses.

That would mean the relief for electricity would drop to £19.61 per MWh with a price threshold of £302 per MWh and gas relief would fall to £6.97 per MWh with a price threshold of £107 per MWh.

Vegetables need to be transferred to cold stores when they are picked.

The union warns that producers who are heavily reliant on electricity to rear livestock and store fresh produce will struggle to absorb the huge hikes in energy that they face in the year ahead. It cites the plight of one vegetable grower whose electricity rose from 12p per unit to 71p per unit and who predicted that if support was completely removed, their electricity bill would jump from around £140,000 to over £800,000.

Food manufacturing and processing businesses are likely to be classed as high energy businesses, and while NFUS  president, Martin Kennedy said that was welcome, he insisted that unless there was also support at farm level for production and on farm storage, then production would decline and food security would suffer.

“The case for including farming at the highest level is robust,” he said.

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy

“Last year, NFUS submitted a response to the UK Government review on business energy support. As we demonstrated throughout the pandemic, agriculture, and the commitment to keep food and drink on the table, was clearly a key part of the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI). The UK Government must choose to fully recognise that.

“Providing that level of support to our sector will keep the nation fed and help to dampen down further food price inflation.  We look to the UK Government to clarify that this opportunity to benefit to our hard-pressed consumers has not been missed.”

NFU Scotland will continue to press for all agricultural businesses to be eligible for the higher rate of relief as it believes that failure to extend the highest level of support to agri-businesses would condemn consumers to a further escalation in food prices.

Government website indicates that it will publish further information on the relief scheme, including guidance for firms that believe their operations are not correctly classified by Standard Industry Classification (SIC) code.

