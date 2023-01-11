RAB DOUGLAS: Steve Clarke right to see if Angus Gunn has changed mind on Scotland and Liverpool kid Ben Doak should be called up too

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steve Clarke has been a very good manager for Scotland.

He took us to our first championship finals in decades and we look like we’re in a decent place to push on and get back to the next Euros.

The age of the squad and the strength in depth across most positions bodes well.

But it’s not a case of being wise after the event when I say that goalkeeper is an area of concern as far as options are concerned.

I wish Craig Gordon all the best and certainly wouldn’t rule out a comeback for him down the line.

But that’s a long way away and there are important qualifiers to come before then.

Steve had opportunities to have a look at the likes of Zander Clark and Liam Kelly in friendlies but he decided against it.

Now there are big gloves to fill and it will be a bit of a leap of faith whichever route he decides to go down.

Zander has got a big opportunity.

All St Johnstone fans know how consistent he was at McDiarmid Park for many years but he’ll tick other boxes if he continues to do well at Tynecastle where he’s got to deal with the pressure of following Craig.

It’s been reported that Steve might go back to Angus Gunn and see if he wants to pledge his allegiance to Scotland.

There’s no questioning his Scottish credentials, as dad Bryan was a goalie for our national team back in the day.

And he’s playing well at a good level with Norwich City.

Angus, born and bred down south, is an England under-21 international and let it be known that was the route he wanted to pursue.

But things change and the word is he could be open to a Scotland switch.

Some members of the Tartan Army would have a problem with being second choice but I don’t.

If Steve thinks he’s the best man to potentially be the Scotland goalie for a decade, then that’s good enough for me.

Anything else would be cutting our nose off to spite our face.

If he says ‘no’ this time then that’s it.

But Che Adams changed his mind and I’d be perfectly happy if Angus Gunn did the same.

On the subject of Scotland, I hope Ben Doak gets called up for the full squad in the spring.

Let’s get him involved as early as possible.

Jurgen Klopp is trusting him to come off the bench in the Premiership and FA Cup so that tells its own story.

I don’t want to put too much pressure on a 17-year-old but anybody who watched him make an impact against Wolves the other night can see that he’s a very talented young forward.

Sometimes a player comes through who doesn’t need to spend much time in the under-21s. Let’s hope Ben is one of those.

Three wins in the last four games is exactly the reason Forfar appointed Ray McKinnon.

Ray’s had an instant impact at Station Park and they’re out of the dreaded pyramid play-off place.

Over-excited fans might even start to think about the promotion play-offs but that would be getting ahead of themselves.

It’s been a case of ‘so far, so good’ and this season is all about consolidation.

Forfar are still only two points above the bottom.

Staying in the SPFL is the one and only priority.