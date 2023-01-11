RAB DOUGLAS: Steve Clarke right to see if Angus Gunn has changed mind on Scotland and Liverpool kid Ben Doak should be called up too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB DOUGLAS: Steve Clarke right to see if Angus Gunn has changed mind on Scotland and Liverpool kid Ben Doak should be called up too

By Rab Douglas
January 11 2023, 5.00pm
Will Angus Gunn and Ben Doak soon be Scotland internationals? Images: Shutterstock.
Will Angus Gunn and Ben Doak soon be Scotland internationals? Images: Shutterstock.

Steve Clarke has been a very good manager for Scotland.

He took us to our first championship finals in decades and we look like we’re in a decent place to push on and get back to the next Euros.

The age of the squad and the strength in depth across most positions bodes well.

But it’s not a case of being wise after the event when I say that goalkeeper is an area of concern as far as options are concerned.

I wish Craig Gordon all the best and certainly wouldn’t rule out a comeback for him down the line.

But that’s a long way away and there are important qualifiers to come before then.

Steve had opportunities to have a look at the likes of Zander Clark and Liam Kelly in friendlies but he decided against it.

Now there are big gloves to fill and it will be a bit of a leap of faith whichever route he decides to go down.

Zander has got a big opportunity.

All St Johnstone fans know how consistent he was at McDiarmid Park for many years but he’ll tick other boxes if he continues to do well at Tynecastle where he’s got to deal with the pressure of following Craig.

It’s been reported that Steve might go back to Angus Gunn and see if he wants to pledge his allegiance to Scotland.

There’s no questioning his Scottish credentials, as dad Bryan was a goalie for our national team back in the day.

And he’s playing well at a good level with Norwich City.

Angus, born and bred down south, is an England under-21 international and let it be known that was the route he wanted to pursue.

But things change and the word is he could be open to a Scotland switch.

Some members of the Tartan Army would have a problem with being second choice but I don’t.

If Steve thinks he’s the best man to potentially be the Scotland goalie for a decade, then that’s good enough for me.

Anything else would be cutting our nose off to spite our face.

If he says ‘no’ this time then that’s it.

But Che Adams changed his mind and I’d be perfectly happy if Angus Gunn did the same.

On the subject of Scotland, I hope Ben Doak gets called up for the full squad in the spring.

Let’s get him involved as early as possible.

Jurgen Klopp is trusting him to come off the bench in the Premiership and FA Cup so that tells its own story.

I don’t want to put too much pressure on a 17-year-old but anybody who watched him make an impact against Wolves the other night can see that he’s a very talented young forward.

Sometimes a player comes through who doesn’t need to spend much time in the under-21s. Let’s hope Ben is one of those.

Three wins in the last four games is exactly the reason Forfar appointed Ray McKinnon.

Ray’s had an instant impact at Station Park and they’re out of the dreaded pyramid play-off place.

Over-excited fans might even start to think about the promotion play-offs but that would be getting ahead of themselves.

It’s been a case of ‘so far, so good’ and this season is all about consolidation.

Forfar are still only two points above the bottom.

Staying in the SPFL is the one and only priority.

