Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop

Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy has been shut after the death of a 62-year-old man in the shop.

Emergency services including police and ambulances were called to the St Clair Street store shortly after noon on Friday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm on Friday, officers were called to a report of a man taking unwell at a premises on St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended however the 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.”

The store confirmed on Facebook it will be closed the remainder of Friday and on Saturday.

The post said: “Due to bereavement, we will be closed the remainder of today and also tomorrow Saturday January 7.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.”

Rejects informed customers earlier on Friday it was shutting “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

One business owner said she saw two ambulances arrive outside Rejects at around 12.30pm.

She said: “I saw the two ambulances arrive first at the front entrance the moments later three police vehicles turned up outside and in the customer car park.

“All I’ve heard is there’s been a death in the store.

“It is very sad. Rejects is a popular shop – people come from miles around for it.”

Police stopped people entering shop

A shopper who arrived a short time later said she had been stopped by a police officer at the entrance and informed that the store had been closed.

She said: “The officer was stopping people from entering due to what we were told was an ongoing issue in store.

“I did see a couple of uniformed officers going into the side entrance.”